The Free State Project is organizing tens of thousands of voluntaryists, libertarians, and anarcho-capitalists from all over the world to move to New Hampshire. There are currently 10,000+ “on the ground,” with more arriving almost daily. The “Porcupines” or “Porcs” as the members are called, are rolling back laws, getting libertarians elected to public office, opening businesses, and advancing the cause of freedom in what is already the freest State in the US with no personal income tax, no sales tax and one of the lowest regulatory and tax burdens in the country. New Hampshire also has one of the lowest crime rates, the lowest percentage of poverty, and one of the highest per capita incomes in the country.

Somewhere around half of the Pre-State Project are voluntaryists and anarcho-capitalists, and my book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! is the best-selling book promoting the Free State Project and is usually the best-selling book at PorcFest. We have sold and distributed hundreds and hundreds of copies in New Hampshire. We have options where FSP members and liberty lovers can donate copies to libraries, journalists, and legislators in the state OR Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstores to liberty groups. Our goal is to ultimately distribute 100,000 books and Liberator flash drives in New Hampshire to widely expose the illegitimacy and criminality of “government” in an uncensorable way. We estimate we need $1-2 million for the effort, which we call The Pre-State Project ArtOfLiberty.org/PSP. We publish a weekly summary of what is going on with the Free State Project in our weekly newsletter when you can subscribe and check out the archives at FiveMemeFriday.Substack.com

See our overview of the Free State Project Here:

German Version HERE.

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

