By Mike LaChance

One of the most confusing aspects of the 2024 election is the polls. They have been all over the place, especially since Joe Biden was swapped out by Democrats for Kamala Harris.

Every day it seems that polls change, showing Trump ahead, then Harris ahead. The media is pushing the idea that Kamala Harris is ascendant and has all the momentum on her side, yet this woman is the least popular vice president in recent history, so how is she polling so well now?

According to one polling expert, John McLaughlin, polls are oversampling Democrats in a deliberate effort to pump up the numbers for Harris, to make her seem more popular than she really is.

Just the News reports:

Polling showing Harris in lead flagged by industry experts for voter samples Vice President Kamala Harris has enjoyed a noticeable surge in the polls – particularly national polls – since becoming the Democratic standard bearer, but the rapid shift in her position has left some industry analysts questioning the apparent boost in the formerly quite unpopular vice president’s standing. In her 2020 run, she struggled to break 3% before dropping out, according to The Hill. Prior to becoming the Democratic nominee, Harris suffered from decidedly poor approval ratings and Trump initially held the lead over her in a head-to-head matchup. The average quickly flipped, however, in the wake of several surveys showing Harris ahead. Those surveys, however, have attracted scrutiny from an array of pollsters either due to their lack of transparency about the sampling methodology or from oversampling Democrats. “So what they’re doing is they’re polling fewer Republicans. They’re polling a disproportionate number of Biden 2020 voters in these states that were dead even,” pollster John McLaughlin said this week on the “Just the News, No Noise” television show. “They’re saying the Biden 2020 voters should be four or five points higher. It’s ridiculous. So what they’re doing is they’re trying to pump Harris up. They’re trying to suppress our vote. And this is, you know, there’s smart people doing this, so I think it’s intentional.”

It’s very easy to believe this. We know that the Democrat Media Complex will do whatever they have to do in order to drag Kamala Harris across the finish line and deny Trump another term. They have come right out and admitted it. Why wouldn’t we believe they are rigging polls in order to help her?

