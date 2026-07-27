The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Heimdall66's avatar
Heimdall66
1h

Lol... First responders, like North Carolina and other disasters. Their BS doesn't work anymore.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
1hEdited

They're doing this to force us to evolve. They are actually doing us a favor. A bit like "viruses" or at least the concept of exosomes. We have to think differently about EVERYTHING. I can't wait to start talking. Talking is what they don't want us to do. Somewhere along the line we have to have a face-off with these forces (which inhabit all of us in various ratios) We cannot understand what is going on and that's because of this - we can't see right. They have steered us off our proper vibration for example using 440 hz instead of 432 and go by the stupid, moronic, puerile 12 moon calendar. So they are constantly pushing us out of our "station", our unique coordinates that every being "marks" or transmits, into "the universe". They try to get us off that balance. They do this with patriarchy. They do this by normalizing the intentional killing of our own kind. THIS is what keeps us enslaved - the relinquishing of sovereignty. They're going to take it all folks. Sometime or another we're going to have to confront the essence - what is it in humanity that is ok with killing its own kind?

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