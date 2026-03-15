Jason Christoff’s new documentary Planet Mind Control exposes how modern society is submerged in a mind control system designed by ruling groups to undermine human sovereignty. Utilizing the “monkey see, monkey do” psychology, mainstream media and film act as vehicles for subconscious imprints or repetitive suggestions that shape behavior without conscious detection. The documentary the subconscious processes millions of pieces of data per second and does not distinguish between reality and fiction, allowing media content to function as a direct download program into our psyche.

A primary pillar of this manipulation is the normalization of toxic substances, specifically alcohol and toxic coffee. Alcohol is presented as an accepted ritual of self-destruction, while coffee is identified as the number one media programming tool in Hollywood. The author argues that coffee acts as the modern-day “Soma”—the social control drug described by Aldous Huxley—causing a reduction in blood flow and oxygen to the brain by up to 40%. This state of “slow-drip brain starvation” makes the population more docile, anxious, and easier to govern.

The documentary redefines the term government from its Latin etymology (gubernate and mens) as the act of “controlling the mind.” It posits that educational institutions and low-cost or free media exist because the user is the product, designed to be kept in a state of mediocrity and infantilization.

What the Documentary Left Out - The Brute Force Manufactured Consensus of Statism & Nationalism.. The Artificial Tribe.

While the documentary, breaks down the “Big Three” subliminal product placements of coffee, alcohol and beta male patterning, the “Brute Force Manufactured Consensus of Statism and Nationalism might be a close runner up or even tied.

Everyone born in the United States isn’t a free and independent human being… they are an “American” and “It’s Been Decided for You.” I break down the unethically manipulative techniques that the organized crime “government” and media use to create this artificially, indoctrinated religion of Statism in my book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, but Jason Christoff does an amazing job at explaining the specific science about how and why the organized crime monopoly media product places the specific toxic substances and ideas into our psyche. Take a look below at the specific explanation from the movie on the science and then think about the dozens and dozens of “product placements” of the American flag into movies and tell-a-vision shows. The short 8 minute video below documents 469 product placements of the American flag in just 12 Michael Bay movies.

Short 8 minute video revealing 469 “Product Placements” of the American flag in Just 12 Michael Bay movies to trick the audience into personally identifying with the “country” the artificially created “tribe” so the public can be controlled and tax farmed by the acceptance of that 100% completely indoctrinated system.

Jason Christoff describing the “Brute Force Manufactured Consensus” Process That Tricks You into Accepting the American “Tribe”

As Howie Mandel picked 04:00 on the watch and as Howie Mandel drew the sun, all because the number four and the sun symbol were repetitive in his environment, his body was only doing what it was designed to do, which is to keep him safe and bonded with the bigger herd. This may sound odd, but with the five repetitive fours in play, Howie Mandel’s nervous system was tricked into believing that he had now come into contact with something you could refer to as a “four tribe.” If your body believes you’re in a four tribe and you’re asked to pick a number between one and twelve, picking the four means you’re most likely to bond and find favor with the new four tribe you’re sitting in and hopefully the tribal elders as well. Whatever environment you’re in, it’s just best to blend in the most efficient way possible in order to increase your chances of survival. If you flash the gang signs of the tribe you’re hanging out with, it’s no guarantee that they’ll accept you, but it does tip the odds in your favor. The same exact thing happened within Howie Mandel’s nervous system when he was asked to draw a picture directly after being exposed to six consecutive sun symbols. His body believed he was sitting in the middle of what you can describe as a “sun tribe” and that flashing tribal gang signs would help him bond and find safety with the bigger group. We all do it. It’s not a malfunction, and that’s why the studio audience on America’s Got Talent all drew the same sun symbol when exposed to the same environment as Howie. “Sometimes a mind control program can be so effective at changing people’s perceptions regarding what is normal, it can feel like there is no way back. Once the repetitive content of any environment hits a very particular repetition threshold, that manufactured belief or behavior can reach what I refer to as “Kevlar-level strength” mind control. At that point, it becomes “just the way things are” and “just the way we do things around here,” and people generally can’t comprehend a life without that particular belief or behavior being constant in their lives.”

What Is the Behind the Paywall Today?

The Complete Transcript

Another short 9 minute film showing Hollywood's persistent, demonization of the Arab people. Out of 1000 films that have Arab & Muslim characters (from the year 1896 to 2000) 12 were positive depictions, 52 were even handed and the rest of the 900+ were negative. Why would the Central Bankster-owned media relentlessly demonize the Arabs for decades? Islamic Banking forbids Usury and the charging of interest for loans and to set us up for the wars we are in today.

The Link to the Folder in The Liberator with even more examples of Hollywood propaganda and programming used against the public.

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