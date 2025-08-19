The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
2h

Who’s really behind it all? That’s what I want to know. Who propped these people up and funded them, including Elon Musk. Who gives them the golden magic money. How is that Musk is the richest man in the world? 🌎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture