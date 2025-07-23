by Chuck Martin

A single person, flying car prototype powered by eight micro jet engines using diesel fuel has been introduced by a Texas startup.

The Axion personal vertical takeoff and landing vehicle from FusionFlight in Dallas promises a top speed of 200 mph and would come with two 15-gallon cross-linked fuel tanks.

The micro jet-engines are enclosed in the body of the vehicle, which is designed to take off straight up and then transition from hover mode to forward flight.

The flying vehicle, priced at $289,995, could fit in a standard parking spot or the back of a pick-up truck.

The flying vehicle is a scaled-up version of the FusionFlight JetQuad drone, a model of which has been test flown as shown in a company video.

"The JetQuad drone is like an unmanned, scaled-down version of the Harrier Jump-Jet,” the company website states, calling it “A unique jet-powered platform that combines vertical lift capability of a helicopter with the high-speed maneuverability of a jetfighter.”

Early stages of flying vehicle development typically involve creating a scaled version for testing followed by a full-scale prototype. The prototype is then flown remotely without a pilot on board for testing, also a requirement of the Federal Aviation Administration for certification.

“Mostly people want to know when I’ll have the flight video and hopefully by the end of the year,” FusionFlight CEO and founder Alex Taits told IoT World Today.

The Axion flying vehicle is designed to have a range of 56 miles with a startup time of 30 seconds. The vehicle contains guided waypoint navigation and could be flown manually.

For fuel, the flying racecar is designed to be able to use heavy kerosene, diesel fuel or Jet-A.

