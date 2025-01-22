Percentage of Americans Owning Guns in 2024
Report Highlights: There has been a 25% increase in gun ownership in America since 2000. The percentage of Americans owning guns varies depending on the state, age, and other factors.
Over 60% of those living in Montana, Wyoming, and West Virginia own guns.
34% of Americans own guns in 2024.
37% of Americans between 50 and 64 own a gun.
21% of Americans between 18 and 29 own a firearm.
40% of men and 25% of women own guns in America.
66% of American gun owners own more than one firearm.
Methodology
The United States does not require firearm registration, and firearm ownership is not documented. Therefore, we must rely on self-reporting surveys and studies to understand the percentage of gun ownership in America.
The following sections include data gathered from self-reporting surveys and cross-referenced with various studies that include firearm sales records. Historical trends and sales data were also used to ensure accuracy.
Gun Ownership Percentage by State
The average state has 37% of residents owning at least one firearm.
Montana, Wyoming, and West Virginia have the highest percentage of gun owners (over 60%), while New Jersey, Hawaii, and Massachusetts have the lowest (less than 10%).
Gun Ownership Percentage by Year
Approximately 21 million Americans purchased guns between 2019 and 2024, leading to a 25% increase in American gun ownership.
In 1980, 30% of Americans owned guns (50% of men, 10% of women). 2 In 2000, 27% of Americans owned guns. The percentage of gun owners increased by 11% in 2005 to 30%. Between 2010 and 2015, 28% of Americans owned guns. 3
After the initial pandemic buying spree in 2020, 32% of Americans owned guns. Americans continued purchasing firearms in 2024, leading to 34% owning guns. 3
Gun Ownership Percentage by Age
Younger Americans (those between 18 and 29) are least likely to own guns (21%). Those between the ages of 50 and 64 are most likely to own guns (37%).
33% of Americans between the ages of 30 and 49 own firearms, whereas 35% of those over 65 own at least one gun.
Gun Ownership Percentage by Gender
There are more than 165 million men and 168 million women in the United States. Of those, 40% of men (~66 million) own firearms; 25% of women (~42 million) own guns.
Male firearm ownership has decreased by 23% since 1990. Female gun ownership has increased by 177% since 1990. 2, 4
Gun Ownership Percentage by Political Party
In 2024, 45% of Republicans and 20% of Democrats owned guns. 3, 4
Republican women are more likely to own guns than Democrat women (33% versus 12%). Republican men are also more likely to own guns than Democrat men (60% versus 29%). 6
Percentage of Gun Owners Having More Than One Gun
Two-thirds of Americans own more than one firearm. 33% of Americans report owning one firearm, 37% report owning two to four firearms, and 29% report owning more than five. 4
