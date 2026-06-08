The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

And what do they do when the local power goes out and there are traffic lights? Same as those driverless taxis? Hit each other?

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
3h

I would imagine there are too many variables for this to work en masse. Like Ai makes blunders in its pronunciation of words or terms, what would that amount to on the scale of driverless trucks.

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