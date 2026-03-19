The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Albert Ruel's avatar
Albert Ruel
2h

What evil people do with technology, even the simplest technology is always of concern. The Blind community have been able to Garner much helpful access to the world with this particular type of technology. To write a completely balanced peace, investigate the tremendous gains this technology provides the Blind community.

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TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
2h

Why are these allowed when Google Glass was discontinued? Privacy concerns, such as user-recording capabilities in public, hastened Google Glass's initial failure. https://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/052115/how-why-google-glass-failed.asp

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The situation hasn't changed, they are also spy glasses.

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