User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
10h

The Pentagon's OIG is corrupt to the bones. This is lipstick on a pig. Right now, there is an OIG office at the Pentagon called SIGAR (SPECIAL INPSPECTOR GENERAL FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONSTRUCTION at https://www.sigar.mil/about/index.aspx?SSR=1 ...if it's working).

Chronology:

09/17/24 This site can’t be reached www.sigar.mil’s server IP address could not be found.

Try: Checking the connection

Checking the proxy, firewall, and DNS configuration

Running Windows Network Diagnostics

ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED

10/20/23 Called for a courtesy to let them know a formal complaint w/CIGIE is now coming. That caused a killer hold time to happen.

10/20/23 Rob answered and was going to transfer to Shelby but could not ensure that she would respond... so we decided I would call the OIG Mothership.

09/05/23 Called and spoke to Rob. Gave him diatomaceous earth, iodine, the question about the $2 Billion - that he couldn't answer.

08/21/23 Left a msg on the main # because no one called back after the first call.

08/16/23 Left msg for Shelby or Richard in Public Affairs. Needto know program longevity. No one ever called back.

08/13/23 Added. Left Msg on a Sunday with phone# and name.

*********************

OTHER OIG RESOURCES

https://www.sigar.mil/about/index.aspx?SSR=1

Office of Inspector General (OIG) | U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

DoD OIG Office of Inspector General (OIG) | U.S. Department of State

State OIG Office of Inspector General (OIG) | U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) / USAID OIG

********************

Historical Background:

SIGAR provides independent and objective oversight of the $147.06 billionthe U.S. has provided to implement reconstruction programs in Afghanistan. SIGAR's core value of excellence, independence, and integrity guide its audits, investigations, and inspections.

Meet the Inspector General andHis Leadership Team:

John F. Sopko was swornin asthe Special Inspector General for AfghanistanReconstruction on July 2, 2012. Mr. Sopko, appointed to the post by President Obama , has more than 30 years of experience in oversight and investigations as a prosecutor, congressional counsel, and senior federal government advisor.

His senior leadership team includes individuals with extensive experience in:

-Military andforeign policy issues.

-Congressional affairs.

-Executive branch service.

They are committed to fair and aggressive oversight during the critical transition period in Afghanistan. [Which is what exactly? Why are American taxpayers continuing to pay for shit in Afghanistan? Two Billion is a lot to pay for a bunch of cruel, brutal thugs who will fuck 10 year olds, right? That's what we were told. The Taliban leadership likes girls young, right? And we are shelling out money to pedos, why?]

SIGAR is the U.S. government’s leading agency on Afghanistan reconstruction. SIGAR staff are committed to uncovering fraud, waste and abuse – and to providing policymakers with the independent analysis they need to make informed decisions on one of the complex foreign policyissues facing theUnited States. [This is such utter bullshit.]

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

How is this working out for the United States taxpayers?

Biden administration has given $2.35 BILLION to the Taliban SINCE THE WITHDRAWAL!!! [How much of this money was re-directed OUT of Afghanistan to offshore accounts?]

Since the fall of Afghanistan, the U.S. has forked over funds to groups under the brutal Taliban regime to the tune of $2.35 billion.

That's according to a new report fromthe Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), released to the public on Tuesday.

Another $1.7 billion 'remained available for possible disbursement' at the time of the report, dated July 30, 2023.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

How much of this money went to 10% for the Biden crime syndicate?

Couchpotato's avatar
Couchpotato
6h

According to Catherine Austin Fits, about 1 Trillion $$$$ per year DISAPPEARS into the Pentagon, with no audit possible. This is what happens when we have an unconstitutional Federal Reserve System, allowing criminals to counterfeit endless Trillions.

