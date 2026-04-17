The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
1h

Stop Cuba from what? It's just sitting there being Cuba. I'm so sick of this saber rattling bullshit. When will the sadistic pedofile in the White House realize that everyone in the entire USA who can still think independently, and isn't slaved to the Sentient World Simulation with nanorobots (NNBs), now despises him?

I'll keep posting this interview until the DOJ indicts Donald Trump:

William Sascha Riley interview :

https://substack.com/home/post/p-184417365

or

William Sascha Riley interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84PHEMLab6g

The full 6 video set:

"Don't worry, boys are hard to find." The William Sascha Riley interviews:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNBQenti5B4CRp4eJ-WIsf5it4HLZ4Ugg

***************

01/31/26

Congressional Members:

-Jim Jordan - Raping

-Andy Biggs (?Scrubbed from the internet?) - Beating

-Lindsey Graham - weird voice; observer?

President:

-Donald Trump - Torturer; see people or animals suffer gets him off.

***************

The information this man/soldier describes, has now been written about in articles, interviews, books, and other recorded accounts by survivors groups. The media should be all over it - but the media is controlled by the people who do this.

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