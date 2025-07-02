The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Political Exile
18m

Politicians and their minions create a crisis, then take our rights away to fix it. It's getting very predictable.

Guido
3h

Terrible timing, nearly all of the crimigrants they didn't want are already here, with no means of removing them currently.

With that being said, who is this designed to stop? "Muricans going south?

Onward, Christian soldiers!

