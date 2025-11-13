Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Nick R. Hamilton, slaynews.com

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who recently announced that she will not seek reelection and will finally hang it up after decades in Congress, has long been scrutinized and criticized over her stock trading activities.

According to The Daily Caller, Pelosi’s wealth has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels since she became a member of Congress.

Numbers revealed that since taking office, her wealth has grown a staggering 2,297% in 38 years in Congress, mostly thanks to unbelievable stock trades.

Many have said that Pelosi, who primarily trades through her husband, has a better return record than some of the best and most seasoned Wall Street traders. Somehow.

Of course, those same people draw the same conclusion that anyone would that Pelosi has likely used her office and the intimate knowledge of industry she’s privy to, to score massive returns on the market.

Thanks to mandatory financial disclosures she’s subject to because of her elected office, the public can get an idea of just how wealthy she’s become since serving in the lower chamber.

The DC noted:

“The former House speaker, who announced Thursday that she will retire from Congress in 2027, had a $2,675,036 minimum net worth in the year she began serving and a $63,996,050 minimum net worth in 2024, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis of assets and liabilities listed in her congressional financial disclosures.”

But it gets even worse as Quiver Quantitative analysed her net worth and put it in the range of $278,760,000.

Her maximum net worth in 2024, as calculated, reaches up to $311,443,000.

Many assume that Pelosi has simply used her office to gain intel that allows her and her husband to make Wall Street trades that the most advanced traders can’t even touch.

The Daily Caller added:

“The 85-year-old congresswoman’s portfolio nearly doubled the S&P 500’s growth in 2024, the DCNF previously reported.

“Her wealth prompted calls for reforming the rules on lawmakers trading stocks, as well as suspicion that she engaged in illegal insider trading based on advance knowledge about industry trends.”

Pelosi has denied any accusations of insider trading and has even gone as far as saying she doesn’t even own any stocks, noting that her husband, Paul Pelosi, manages her portfolio.

In her defense, the corporate media and so-called “fact-checkers” claim that the Pelosis never discuss trades in private.

The former speaker’s trading activity has sparked a bipartisan effort to eliminate the ability of top elected officials to take part in the stock market.

Unfortunately, the effort to pass such legislation always seems to fall conveniently short of passing or making a difference.

Hopefully, that changes down the road, as elected office wasn’t meant to be a tool to gain extreme personal wealth.

