by Peggy Hall

Friends, you’ve been asking me for more coverage about Bob Kennedy’s universal vaccine program.

That’s right.

HHS has earmarked $500 million toward a universal vaccine using the mRNA platform. I covered this back in August when this story broke the news.

I don’t want any of you to be hoodwinked or bamboozled by Bob so please take time to watch my video below for my previous coverage.

Yep. Bob wants to promote what he’s calling a “universal vaccine” that supposedly mimics natural immunity.

Let that sink in for a moment. If the point is to mimic natural immunity… why not simply rely on oh, I don’t know…actual natural immunity??

In a press concert, Bob proudly announced:

“We’re developing a universal vaccine at NIH that addresses the entire phylum of viruses.”

Yes, he loves big, technical-sounding words. And sure enough, some people hear those and immediately assume he must be smarter than they are. I’d use a different word than “smart,” but I digress…

Remember when he made headlines about canceling $500 million in mRNA vaccine contracts? Many people cheered, thinking the government was finally stepping away from vaccine funding.

Wrong. (read my substack about that here.)

That $500 million is being taken out of one pocket and stuffed right back into the other—still for vaccine development, but less of the mRNA kind. Why? Because the term “mRNA” is now toxic. It’s a red flag. It’s too obvious. Too many people either experienced harm or know someone who did.

So the plan is a rebrand. A bait-and-switch. Instead of mRNA, expect new vaccine methods like oral vaccines, nasal vaccines, transdermal patches, micro-needle tech, plant-based vaccines, electroporation, and other DNA injections. That’s in the pipeline, friends.

Bob himself said vaccine development is still a “priority” for his department.

So, days after the mRNA “cancellation” announcement, Bob said this:

“Right now we’re developing a universal vaccine at NIH… a vaccine that mimics natural immunity… and it is effective against any kind of mutations so it doesn’t drive viruses to mutate, and it could be effective—we believe it’s going to be effective—against not only coronaviruses, but also flu… it’s going to be a much safer and much more effective vaccine.”

Time out, Bob.

What’s wrong with actual natural immunity?

Of course, natural health doesn’t pad pharmaceutical profits. Only patented products do. That’s the business model. That’s why they have to MIMIC it. And now, he’s selling the idea that if a product is “much safer” and “more effective” — because he says so — we should all line up for it.

And—if you picked up on the beginning of his statement—his department still intends to use mRNA technology for other diseases, but no longer for covid and flu. Uh huh… so he says…

Remember, the mRNA is what led to operation warp speed which both Trump and Bob applauded.

They want you to believe mRNA is off the menu because it’s “unsafe” or “ineffective” or because “the public doesn’t trust it.” But behind the scenes, the tech is alive, well, and in early-stage trials for other “universal” applications.

The head of the National Institutes of Health has offered a new explanation for why the federal government canceled $500 million in contracts to help develop messenger RNA vaccines, saying the platform is not viable because the public doesn’t trust it. The agency’s director, Jay Bhattacharya, made the statement during an appearance on right-wing provocateur Steve Bannon’s podcast, “War Room,” that aired on Saturday. His rationale for the cancellation of the contracts does not align with the explanation offered last week by his boss, health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who said vaccines made using this platform were not effective and were unsafe. Bhattacharya confirmed it was Kennedy’s decision to terminate the contracts that had been issued by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. On the Bannon podcast, Bhattacharya said that, in his view, the mRNA vaccine platform is “promising but not yet ready for prime time for vaccines.”

Enter “Generation Gold Standard”

Friends, this universal vaccine push didn’t materialize overnight. The NIH rolled out the platform months ago under the shiny name “Generation Gold Standard.” Coinciding with the same marketing language Bob loves about “gold standard science.”

“Our commitment is clear: every innovation in vaccine development must be grounded in gold standard science and transparency, and subjected to the highest standards of safety and efficacy testing,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.”

The press release goes on and on…

“Generation Gold Standard is a paradigm shift,” said NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. “It extends vaccine protection beyond strain-specific limits and prepares for flu viral threats – not just today’s, but tomorrow’s as well – using traditional vaccine technology brought into the 21st century.” Generation Gold Standard, developed exclusively by NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID): Recalibrates America’s pandemic preparedness . Unlike traditional vaccines that target specific strains, BPL-inactivated whole-virus vaccines preserve the virus’s structural integrity while eliminating infectivity. This approach induces robust B and T cell immune responses and offers long-lasting protection across diverse viral families. Moreover, the intranasal formulation of BPL-1357 is currently in Phase Ib and II/III trials and is designed to block virus transmission—an innovation absent from current flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Embodies efficient, transparent, and government-led research . The BPL platform is fully government-owned and NIH-developed. This approach ensures radical transparency, public accountability, and freedom from commercial conflicts of interest.

Marks the future of vaccine development. In addition to influenza and coronavirus, the BPL platform is adaptable for future use against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), metapneumovirus, and parainfluenza. It also offers the unprecedented capability to protect against avian influenza without inducing antigenic drift—a major step forward in proactive pandemic prevention. Clinical trials for universal influenza vaccines are scheduled to begin in 2026, with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval targeted for 2029. The intranasal BPL-1357 flu vaccine, currently in advanced trials, is also on track for FDA review by 2029.

Full press release here.

Here’s what’s interesting… they bamboozled the public into thinking mRNA was done yet they have BIG plans for it in the development of these “universal vaccines.”

NIH is enrolling patients in an early stage clinical trial to test a universal flu vaccine based on mRNA technology.

NIH: Clinical trial of mRNA universal influenza vaccine candidate begins

Friends, do you see the flip-flopping? One minute it’s “unsafe and ineffective,” the next it’s “promising but not ready for prime time.” And even if — if — the federal government really did slam the brakes on mRNA research (which is highly unlikely), do you honestly think that’s the end of it?

Please.

They’re not banning research of it. They’re just moving the work where you won’t see it—into universities, state-funded labs, private partnerships, and backroom deals. The headlines are for optics, to make the public feel like something has changed with Bob in charge, while behind the curtain it’s business as usual.

This is PR 101. Classic bait-and-switch. They know the average person won’t dig past the first paragraph of a news story.

They are masters at this game. Masters of distraction. Masters of deception. And as long as the public keeps taking the headlines at face value, they will keep running the same play over and over again.

The Faulty Premise

This all hinges on a fundamental presupposition: that your body can’t handle illness on its own.

Yet, they want to MIMIC the natural response.

They claim the body needs an artificial product injected (or sprayed, or absorbed) to “prime” the immune system. But what if the body’s natural design —God’s design—already knows how to respond?

So, yes, we need to tear this faulty premise down.

And yes—many of these so-called “diseases” are built on unproven theories, including the assumption that invisible particles are lurking on doorknobs or floating in the air, ready to attack you. I’ve covered this in depth before.

Bob’s die-hard supporters will defend him to the grave. They’ll tell you it’s strategic, that he’s “playing the long game,” or that he secretly knows there’s no such thing as a safe vaccine but wants “more testing” to prove it.

I’m not buying it. Poison can’t be made safe, and I’m not in favor of harming children or animals just to confirm what we already know. His time is up.

Not only is his time up, but for all y’all who don’t understand what’s really going on here, i’ll leave the video clip for you to watch again and again until it sinks in.

For those who sent donations to Children’s Health Defense (to help pay for Kennedy’s six figure salary) thinking Bob was against pharmaceutical overreach—I hope you’re paying attention.

He wants a vaccine for everything. Not safe—just safer. Not effective—just more effective.

What we’re seeing isn’t a win for health freedom. It’s the same pharmaceutical agenda, just in a different package. And far too many are still falling for it hook, line, and sinker.

