By Peggy Hall

Here, in no particular order, is what to look for when you’re trying to read between the lies and spot the genuine from the fake.

Hint: If it’s on the mainstream news, my default is to not believe it until there is enough evidence to persuade me otherwise.

Remember: if the media is promoting a story, it us up to the media to prove what they are broadcasting is true. We don’t have to have all the answers — but we sure as darn need to be asking the questions.

I go into great more detail in my recent video here. Be sure to click below to watch (you can do faster playback speed) where I show pictures around the 25:00 mark) to support my theories

How to Spot a Psy-Op Checklist:

✅ The story gets an extraordinary amount of media and airplay, more so than what it should warrant.

✅ The media uses words like “horrific” “tragic” “scary” “unbelievable” — and the evidence just doesn’t add up… It’s quite outlandish

✅ Story is designed to elicit extreme and intense emotional response, creating fear, trauma and terror

✅ Lots of confusing and conflicting information;

✅ Police, fire response looks off; too many, not enough

✅ Often the authorities are new on the job (like in Lahaina)

✅ It’s usually in a place where they want to have changes (Maui, Utah, TX, FL)

✅ Lone crazed gunman (trans, veteran, etc) shooting at random people for no reason

✅ Mental health angle pushed; the government is there to “help you heal”

✅ Gun was gotten in some weird way

✅ The perpetrator is usually killed or ever kills himself

✅ There’s some “manifesto” or letter found

✅ No cell phone footage

✅ Grainy footage

✅ We’re never told who takes these pictures of where they come from

✅ The witnesses are not credible… The victims of the families are laughing and smiling

✅ Strange names and spellings (often with repeated sequence of letters)

✅ Images look fake, AI

✅ No social media footprint

✅ Often the family members are aunts. grandparents, neighbors

✅ The GoFundMe pop up immediately, they are talking points that are unnatural

✅ The T-shirts, the posters

✅ The candlelight vigil

✅ Sometimes occurs on a special day or date

✅ Usually to distract from something else

✅ Lots of clues sprinkled throughout… Gestures and symbols to communicate to “those in the know”…Sometimes it’s colors, sometimes it’s numbers, sometimes they talk about shoes

✅ Lots of different theories popping up with the Talking Heads to keep the story going

✅ No blood no bodies no burials

✅ Later there will be some kind of physical visible memorial

✅ And of course that will be the Movie of the Week

✅ And always always always the solution is to take away more of your freedoms.

Outlandish images that don’t match with reality:

Strange photos and names of “victims”. Who took these pictures? Why do they look fake?

These are the faces of “GRIEF”?! Good grief, get some better actors!

Joel Osteen cheerfully describing the “shooting” that took place at his “church” MINUTES EARLIER:

CHARLIE KIRK FAKE WITNESSES — Seen RIGHT AFTER the “Shooting”:

This guy, Creighton Baird (if that’s even his real name) happens to live in the CIA-hotbed called Orem, UT — and he literally is a REALITY TV SHOW ACTOR. Here, he made a video saying he was an “eye witness” 😆

People seem to get tickled pink to be on TV!

KIRK’S CHIEF OF STAFF MIKEY MCCOY FIGHTING BACK THE TEARS LESS THAN A WEEK AFTER THE FAKE SHOOTING. He also promotes “Charlie’s New Book” 🤣

Charlie Kirk’s Podcast Producer is beaming on THE FIRST SHOW AFTER THE FAKE SHOOTING:

Tucker Carlson is a raving lunatic, can’t stop smiling and laughing and making jokes as he fills in for Charlie just a few days after the fake shooting:

And of course, let’s not forget ERIKA KIRK, seen here:

Oops! Wrong photo. You can see it’s easy to get confused:

You do see her flipping you off with her middle finger as she’s wiping away non-existing tears. Of course, the Masonic “M” and “G” diamond-encrusted gigantic gold rings are visible, probably attempting to cast some spells to mesmerize the audience into believing their “magick.”

The face and comportment of a typical grieving widow:

Yes, folks, forget about staying home to comfort your two fake children who lost their fake father — go on TV instead to drum up donations and announce your role as the new CEO. That’s exactly what a newly-single mother (who touts herself as devoted to children and family) should do: run a multi-million dollar non-profit and have a few chuckles about it at the same time.

P.S. If you can’t get past your own question of “But Why Would They Do This?” then watch my video here where I answer that very concern.

Remember, you or I do not have to prove something wasn’t done. You can’t prove a negative. We don’t have to prove WHY “they” did it or did not do it. But we do have to notice, assess and evaluate what we are being shown and told and determine if it passes the smell test. Otherwise, we remain emotional, gullible and easily controllable.

You don’t want to be manipulated, do you?

My entire Healthy American channel, substack and teachings are focused on helping you read between the lies so you don’t get bamboozled, snookered and hoodwinked by the evil-doers.

That’s why I’ve been speaking out for years about the covid hogwash, the kill shots, the chemtrails and more.

Who wants to live with their head in the sand while the bad guys are plotting to kill, steal and destroy?

Or worse yet, who wants to assist the bad guys by giving in, giving up and giving over your rights and freedoms in the aftermath of manufactured events, orchestrated for the specific purpose of creating fear, confusion, division and chaos so you eagerly and willingly go along with their evil plans of infringing on your rights (Second amendment, anyone?) taking away your right to think and speak freely, treating you like a criminal just for flying (or now showing up on a college campus) and putting society under the tyranny of surveillance — all in the name of “safety?”

That’s why I do what I do.

I can’t stand to see people manipulated and deceived.

Remember, when you analyze any of these events and issues, it is not up to you to figure out “exactly what happened” — but it IS up to you to discard and reject the narratives and propaganda that defy rational explanation.

The media, law enforcement and politicians are putting forth their supposition, so it is up to them to prove what they are saying and showing is true.

And just as if this case were to be heard in a (fair) court of law, the opposing side would be QUESTIONING the evidence, witnesses, timelines, motivations and more to see if there are any “holes in the story.”

And that is exactly what I do here at The Healthy American.

👉 I don’t take things at face value without digging deeper.

👉 I don’t believe something is true just because it was on TV.

👉 I don’t forget that AI can make something look real.

👉 I don’t care if the person is Republican, Democrat, Christian, Jewish or atheist or anywhere in between, I apply the same scrutiny in my assessment and scrutiny.

Otherwise, you can be bamboozled, hoodwinked and duped — all to your detriment.

👉 Finally, I don’t believe in heroes in the sense that there is a knight in shining armor out there to save us. It is up to each person individually to make choices that align with their values, and to choose truth, freedom and liberty at every opportunity.

So if you are a person willing to notice, assess, evaluate and conclude without dismissing those of us who are willing to take the time to consider whether or not the wool is being pulled over our eyes, then you’re in the right place.

View Source

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.