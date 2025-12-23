Etienne Note: The organized crime banksters were spending so much money to divide and conquer that milllions were being siphoned off by the lower level criminals involved in the scheme.

By Marty Vergel Baes

The former leader of Black Lives Matter Oklahoma City has been federally indicted for allegedly diverting more than £2.5 million ($3.15 million) in donations into a personal slush fund used to purchase property and finance a lavish lifestyle.

The case against Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson, 52, details a multi-year scheme in which bail funds intended for protesters were allegedly siphoned into private accounts, sending shockwaves through the activist community and raising urgent questions about financial oversight in decentralised social movements.

The Indictment

Dickerson, 52, was charged with 20 counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering by a federal grand jury in Oklahoma City. As outlined in the US Department of Justice announcement, the alleged scheme unfolded between June 2020 and October 2025, spanning the height of fundraising efforts following the 2020 racial justice protests.

Bail Funds Allegedly Diverted Into Personal Accounts

According to federal prosecutors, Black Lives Matter Oklahoma City (BLM OKC) received donations through its fiscal sponsor, the Arizona-based Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ).

Much of the money was raised to provide bail assistance and support services for people arrested during protests.

However, investigators allege that when bail money was returned, Dickerson failed to place it back into organisational accounts. Instead, the indictment claims she deposited at least £2.5 million ($3.15 million) directly into her personal bank accounts, effectively removing the funds from the organisation’s control.

Prosecutors argue that the funds should have remained with BLM OKC to support charitable and tax-exempt activities. Instead, it allegedly became the foundation of a prolonged personal spending spree.

Taken together, investigators say the spending paints a picture of personal enrichment sharply at odds with the urgent community needs donors believed they were supporting.

Alleged False Reports and Federal Charges

The indictment further alleges that Dickerson submitted false annual reports to the organisation’s fiscal sponsor, claiming that all donations were used for legitimate charitable purposes. Prosecutors say those filings concealed the alleged diversion of funds for personal use.

If convicted, Dickerson faces severe penalties. Each wire fraud count carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison, while each money laundering charge carries a maximum of 10 years, along with substantial fines.

Public Response and Wider Scrutiny

Following the unsealing of the indictment, Dickerson appeared in a Facebook Live video stating that she was not in custody and expressing confidence in her position. She did not directly address the specific allegations.

The case has intensified scrutiny of financial oversight within some chapters of the Black Lives Matter movement. Federal authorities and journalists have increasingly examined how large sums raised after the 2020 protests were managed and spent.

Impact on Donors and Communities

For many supporters, the allegations strike at the heart of trust. Donations were made with the belief they would fund legal aid and protect vulnerable community members during moments of crisis.

Legal observers say the case underscores the need for stronger transparency and accountability in charitable fundraising. While Dickerson is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the outcome of the case may shape how donors engage with social justice organisations in the future and how such groups are regulated going forward.

