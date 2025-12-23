The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
2h

In researching non-profits that are playing significant roles in counties, especially regarding city and town planning, climate topics, I noticed that their so called independent audit companies literally have criminal records. One that has partnered with local auditors is BDO USA. Check out that record. But that doesn't seem to matter to these benevolent do goody non-profits, they just don't care I guess. How do these county/regional non-profits manage to keep growing in value year over year better than most corporations and where does the money really go?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture