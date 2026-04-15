by The Liberty Lookout

(I initially thought that part 18 was going to wrap up this series with a focus on solutions, but I’ve since thought of several additional parts to discuss relating to the fertility crisis. Part 18 is about the trans epidemic.)

“The best place to hide anything is in plain sight.” - Edgar Allan Poe

In 2010, a biologist at UC Berkeley published a paper in one of the most prestigious scientific journals in the world proving that the second most widely used herbicide in America, Atrazine, turns genetically male frogs into functional females. Males that mate with other males. Males that produce viable eggs.

The concentration required to do this? 0.1 parts per billion. One-thirtieth of what the EPA allows in your drinking water.

In part 2, I covered the research in detail - and what the chemical company did to the scientist. They tried to destroy his career, spied on him, took out ads with his name. The science was never refuted.

The herbicide is still in the water. Found in 94% of US drinking water tested by the USDA. More often than any other pesticide.

What happens when you saturate a developing human population with chemicals that disrupt sexual development from conception through puberty? You get “The Trans Movement”.

The frog study is important because frogs can’t read social media, join peer groups, or be influenced by cultural trends. When a frog or a fish changes sex, that’s not a lifestyle choice. That’s chemistry.

As always, corrupt and greedy doctors monetized the “solution” - drugs and surgery, rather than focusing on the cause and the cure.

The trans movement has become, at least in part, a psychological phenomenon, but long before it was that, it started with the chemicals children are exposed to on a daily basis. And the debate over which bathroom to use has become a very convenient and polarizing distraction, while your children continue being poisoned.

It’s Not Just Frogs

Synthetic estrogen from hormonal birth control (ethinylestradiol, or EE2) passes through wastewater treatment plants and enters rivers, lakes, and eventually drinking water sources. It’s measured and documented across the US, UK, and Europe.

Male fish downstream of wastewater treatment plants develop eggs in their testes. This intersex condition has been documented in rivers across the industrialized world. But the most damning evidence came from a controlled experiment.

In 2007, researchers published the results of a 7-year whole-lake experiment in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The researchers added ethinylestradiol to an entire lake at environmentally relevant concentrations (5-6 nanograms per liter). A real lake, at real-world concentrations, observed for seven years.

The fathead minnow population collapsed to near-extinction within three years. Males feminized. Females couldn’t reproduce normally. The population cratered.

When the researchers stopped adding EE2, recovery took years. The damage wasn’t instant-on, instant-off. It accumulated, persisted, and reversed slowly.

This was the world’s first whole-ecosystem experiment with a pharmaceutical compound. The results demonstrated that concentrations already present in rivers downstream of major cities are sufficient to collapse fish populations.

The Alligators

In July 1980, the Tower Chemical Company spilled massive quantities of pesticide (dicofol contaminated with DDT and its metabolites DDE and DDD) into Lake Apopka in central Florida. What followed became one of the landmark case studies in endocrine disruption research.

Louis Guillette at the University of Florida studied the alligator population for years after the spill. His findings, published in 1996, were stark: male alligators in Lake Apopka exhibited a 24% average decrease in penis size and 70% lower plasma testosterone concentrations compared to alligators from uncontaminated lakes. Females showed abnormal ovarian morphology and elevated estrogen.

The effects persisted across generations. Animals born years after the spill still showed disrupted sexual development. The chemicals weren’t just affecting exposed adults. They were reprogramming development in offspring who never directly contacted the original contamination.

The Human Evidence

Shanna Swan at Mount Sinai School of Medicine published a landmark study in Environmental Health Perspectives in 2005 that connected phthalate exposure in pregnant women to altered genital development in their male infants. She measured phthalate metabolites in mothers’ urine during pregnancy, then measured anogenital distance (AGD) in their baby boys.

Anogenital distance is the single most reliable external marker of androgen exposure in utero. In every mammal studied, males have a longer AGD than females because testosterone elongates this measurement during development. Shorter AGD in males means less testosterone exposure during the critical window. More feminized development.

Swan found that higher phthalate exposure in mothers predicted shorter anogenital distance in their sons.

Phthalates are in plastic food packaging, personal care products, fragrances, vinyl flooring, medical tubing, children’s toys. You’re exposed constantly. So is every pregnant woman. So is every developing fetus.

The Testosterone Collapse

In 2007, Thomas Travison and colleagues published a study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism using data from the Massachusetts Male Aging Study that documented something alarming: testosterone levels in American men are declining at approximately 1% per year, independent of age.

This isn’t about getting older. A 65-year-old man measured in 1987 had higher testosterone than a different 65-year-old measured in 2004. Same age, different era, lower hormones. Each generation of men has less testosterone than the one before it, even after controlling for age, BMI, and lifestyle factors.

Something environmental is driving this. It isn’t aging. It isn’t obesity (they controlled for that). It isn’t exercise or smoking (they controlled for those too). Something in the environment that wasn’t there before is systematically lowering testosterone across the entire male population.

The Explosion in Gender Dysphoria

The UK’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS), saw referrals increase by 5,000% between 2009 and 2021. Similar surges have been documented in Sweden, Finland, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The increase is overwhelmingly among adolescents, and the sex ratio flipped from predominantly male to predominantly female around 2015.

Something big happened. And “people suddenly became more accepting” doesn’t explain a 5,000% increase. Acceptance of left-handedness increased dramatically in the 20th century when schools stopped forcing children to write right-handed. The rate of left-handedness went from roughly 3% to roughly 10% and then leveled off. It didn’t increase by 5,000%. When you remove social suppression, you get the natural base rate. You don’t get an exponential curve that shows no signs of plateauing.

Unfortunately, social media has created a framework for interpreting bodily discomfort as gender identity. Tumblr’s gender identity communities exploded around 2012. TikTok’s algorithm began surfacing transition content to vulnerable adolescents around 2018. Online peer networks provided the language, the community, and the validation for a specific interpretation of gender dysphoria.

Instead of focusing on the chemicals destroying the lives of the next generation, corporations and governments have redirected the trans movement - a symptom of our chemical poisoning - into a divisive political and cultural fight. It’s genius - it divides the population and gets people to fight each other, while the chemical companies keep poisoning us.

Then the negative feedback loop between chemical exposure and psychological validation made things worse and worse.

Rapid-Onset Gender Dysphoria

In 2018, Lisa Littman published a study in PLOS ONE that described a pattern clinicians and parents were reporting: teenagers with no childhood history of gender issues suddenly identifying as transgender, often in clusters within friend groups.

Littman surveyed parents of these adolescents and found that 86.7% reported that their child had increased social media use, belonged to a friend group where others were identifying as transgender during the same timeframe, or both. Many came out in groups: friend clusters where multiple teens identified as transgender around the same time. 62.5% had been diagnosed with at least one mental health disorder or neurodevelopmental disability before the onset of gender distress.

The pattern Littman described is well-established in adolescent psychology. Eating disorders spread through peer groups. Self-harm clusters in schools are documented phenomena. Adolescent suicide shows contagion effects. The idea that gender identification might follow similar social dynamics in adolescent populations isn’t radical. It’s consistent with everything we know about how adolescents form identity.

But it’s the biological substrate, the root cause for the whole thing, that’s getting swept under the rug.

The Medical-Industrial Pipeline

Industry creates the conditions. The conditions create patients. The medical system monetizes the patients. Nobody investigates the upstream cause because there’s no profit in prevention.

It’s the same architecture as processed food creating metabolic disease (Part 7). The same architecture as the pharmaceutical industry creating lifetime customers through drugs that manage symptoms without addressing causes (Part 8). The only thing that changes is the specific chemical and the specific medical specialty cashing the checks.

The Corrupt Doctors

Gender-affirming care creates a lifetime medical customer. Cross-sex hormones are taken indefinitely. Monitoring requires quarterly bloodwork, indefinitely. Surgeries involve multiple procedures and revisions. Fertility preservation (because the treatments cause infertility) is expensive. Mental health support is ongoing.

A single patient beginning this pathway in adolescence represents hundreds of thousands of dollars in lifetime medical revenue. The pharmaceutical and surgical industries have an enormous financial incentive to expand the diagnosed population and absolutely no financial incentive to investigate whether chemical exposure during development is the root cause.

If the answer turns out to be “filter the water, remove the phthalates, clean up the food supply,” that doesn’t generate revenue for anyone. If the answer is “lifetime hormones, monitoring, surgery, and therapy,” that’s a business model.

Puberty Blockers

GnRH agonists (gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists) were originally developed to treat precocious puberty and prostate cancer. The most widely known, Lupron (leuprolide), is manufactured by AbbVie. The company has faced thousands of lawsuits over side effects from the drug’s approved uses.

Now these same drugs are prescribed to otherwise healthy children to “pause” puberty. The Cass Review found no good evidence this improves outcomes. Long-term effects on bone density, brain development, and fertility are not fully studied. The Texas Attorney General opened an investigation into whether AbbVie and Endo Pharmaceuticals promoted these drugs for unapproved uses without disclosing risks.

But the vast majority of young people placed on puberty blockers proceed to cross-sex hormones. Blockers aren’t “pressing pause.” They’re the first step on a medical escalator that, once started, rarely reverses course. If that sounds familiar, it’s because we talked about the medicalized birth conveyor belt in part 11. It’s the same type of trick that OB-GYNs are pulling on women in labor.

The Autism Problem

Studies consistently find that 6-26% of gender-referred youth are on the autism spectrum, compared to roughly 2% in the general population. That’s a 3-13x overrepresentation. Some studies find even higher rates.

We’re going to discuss autism in another part, because that’s another issue that’s new and was virtually non-existent prior to 1990.

The Detransition Silence

A growing community of detransitioners reports regret, permanent physical changes (irreversible voice deepening, breast tissue removal, facial hair growth, fertility loss), and difficulty finding medical or psychological support. Exact rates are disputed because the medical system has no systematic follow-up.

Think about that. Knee replacement surgery has rigorous outcome tracking. Joint registries follow patients for decades. The medical system tracks outcomes for hip implants with greater diligence than it tracks the results of removing healthy teenagers’ breast tissue or prescribing cross-sex hormones to adolescents with documented psychiatric comorbidities. Why do you think that is?

In a medical system that claims to practice evidence-based care, the absence of follow-up data is itself evidence: evidence that the system isn’t interested in learning what it doesn’t want to know.

The people in this community deserve better than they’re getting from either side of the political spectrum. One side tells them their experience isn’t real. The other side tells them the only path forward is a lifetime of medicalization. Almost nobody is saying: “Your experience is real, and we should investigate whether the industrial chemicals in your environment during development might be the reason, because the industries selling you hormones will never ask that question.”

The Fertility Implications

Individuals who undergo cross-sex hormone treatment face significantly reduced fertility. Testosterone in females suppresses ovulation. Estrogen in males suppresses spermatogenesis. These effects may not be fully reversible, especially after prolonged treatment. Surgical interventions (gonadectomy, hysterectomy) render individuals permanently infertile.

In a species already below replacement fertility rates in most of the developed world, any additional force that reduces the reproducing population is demographically significant. And the compounding effect is what matters: chemical exposure reduces fertility directly AND creates downstream developmental and identity effects that further reduce reproductive participation.

This is Part 18 of the Biology & Survival series, which covers the science showing that by 2045 the average person will become infertile, and explains all the reasons why, so that you can protect yourself, your children, and your grandchildren.

Next up: Part 19 will focus on vaccines.

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