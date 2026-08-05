The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

Anyone contemplating this - learn the language and find a reliable bank somewhere else.

LDCs and 2nd world countries DO have financial crises where their population loses everything. Their populations are more resilient than ours due to extended kin families. But if you are an expat - you won't have that unless you bring it with you...

This is a great back up plan for getting out of the current police security state of the USA, but just remember - other countries are less tolerant than here, and you need a back up plan for leaving them too. This is a really bizarre time.

A friend tried to relocate permanently to Tanzania. [Proton.me - VPN or mail - is not allowed there.] The friends he made eventually grew wary of him for speaking out on-line in defense of personal and human rights. People in other countries do not necessarily fight back against anything. He left.

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Denise's avatar
Denise
3h

Portugal is socialist & they went along with the scamdemic heavily. They pushed the jabs hard too & got almost 100% compliance! Just sayin. You can run, but you can’t hide.

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