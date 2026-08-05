Bryan Lutz, Dollar Collapse

“A second residency is optionality. You don’t have to use it.”

~ The Dollar Collapse Playbook, 2026 Edition

Written by Bryan Lutz, Editor at Dollarcollapse.com:

This blog was made in regards to the upcoming release of the Dollar Collapse Playbook.

The cheapest move in the entire Dollar Collapse Playbook isn’t a metal, a miner, or a short. It’s paperwork.

Move 20, the second residency, buys a household something no portfolio can: the legal right to be somewhere else. Foreign medical care, a second banking jurisdiction, a place for the kids to land, all of it pre-arranged while the arranging is easy.

The price tag really does surprise some people:

The Dollar Collapse Playbook lays out the menu:

The Dollar Collapse Playbook, Move 20 “Paraguay offers permanent residency for approximately $5,000–$10,000 all-in, with minimal ongoing requirements (one visit every three years maintains the status). Panama’s Friendly Nations Visa costs approximately $15,000–$20,000… Portugal’s D7 visa (passive income visa) costs approximately $20,000–$25,000 in setup… leads to permanent residency in 5 years and potential EU citizenship in 10.”

Permanent residency in a stable, low-cost country, for the price of a used Honda, maintained by a visit once every three years.

Now compare that to what the passport salesmen want for the deluxe version:

Citizenship-by-investment starts around $150,000 and climbs from there. In the Dollar Collapse Playbook: we recommend that residency deliver the most of the practical protection at a fraction of the cost, and it never asks you to explain a second passport to anyone.

A few rules keep this from going sideways.

Use a licensed immigration attorney in the target country, budget $2,000 to $5,000 for the privilege, and walk away from any “residency consultant” whose website looks like a timeshare pitch. Pick jurisdictions with stable politics and real property rights, because protection bought in an unstable country is a costume. And respect the maintenance requirements; most programs want a visit on a schedule, so pick one that fits how your family actually lives.

Who is this for? The Playbook aims it at households in the Prepared or Fortified tiers, especially ones with children or grandchildren whose options are worth widening. If the metals are bought and the accounts are consolidated, this is the next box to tick.

The case in dollars is simple. Every other form of insurance in the Playbook fluctuates with a market.

This one just sits in a drawer, valid, waiting, purchased once.

While that used Honda will depreciate. The residency won’t.

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