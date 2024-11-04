by Ethan Huff

An X / Twitter account called "Israel Genocide Tracker" (@trackingisrael) is sparking panic within the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) as soldiers worry about getting doxed for killing civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Middle East Eye (MEE) released a video about the saga, which you can watch below.

Created back in May, the Israel Genocide Tracker says it "scans social media and gathers data on Israeli soldiers from previous posts they had published boasting about their actions in Gaza."

"It then creates a profile for each soldier, including personal information such as their name, age, family origin, and army unit," an MEE report explains. "According to TRT, which cited Israel's Channel 12 News, multiple soldiers have expressed concerns over the account."

One soldier reportedly told Channel 12 that he is "afraid" the Israel Genocide Tracker will allow people to "Google my name and find it there."

(Related: Did you hear? Donald Trump is promising no more wars – but Kamala Harris, he says, will "gamble with the lives of millions" if installed into the White House.)

If Israel can monitor its critics, why can't everyone else do the same?

To be clear, Israel already maintains a number of tracking modules of its own to keep a close eye on critics of Israel who speak out in support of the Palestinians.

Sites like the Canary Mission and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) are notorious for tracking those who Israel wants to silence, but the minute the tables are turned, Israel pitches a fit.

Take, for example, the following video in which several top pro-Israel leaders discuss ways to combat "antisemitism" following the October 7 attack last year.

"After October 7, [we implemented] an Iron Dome for Israel here in the U.S., where we're monitoring every elected official at every level of government," the trio discussed – watch below.

"Every school board commission, from social media to press releases to official documents, we're monitoring all of it."

ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt could not contain himself as he openly bragged about how his group monitors every popular app so offending speech can be censored:

The Israel Genocide Tracker account claims that Elon Musk, the new owner of X / Twitter, has already begun censoring its page, which is why it is pointing followers to Telegram instead.

"Israel activist accounts like StopAntisemitism can dox and harass young people making minimum wage at Home Depot with total impunity but when the same tactics are used against soldiers fighting in the IDF, it's a TOS violation," writes Chris Menahan for Information Liberation about Musk's double standards.

"Musk instituted reasonable rules against doxing two years ago but they're clearly not being evenly enforced," he added, sharing multiple examples of X / Twitter accounts that dox pro-Palestine protesters and call on their employers to fire them for not supporting Israel.

"Whereas doxing and harassing a young woman for dressing up as Yahya Sinwar for Halloween is of no public interest whatsoever, documenting the actions of accused war criminals clearly is of public interest as many of these soldiers are dual citizens who could be prosecuted if they ever returned to the West."

The latest Middle East news can be found at Prophecy.news.

