Though aerial fighting between the nuclear-armed rivals does not appear to be sustained and ongoing at this point, Pakistan has closed its airspace for nearly all flights on Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Indian cross-border strikes which killed at least 26 people – including a 3-year-old girl – and wounded at least 46 other people, Pakistani authorities say based on the latest revised death toll. International carriers have also canceled flights to the region, and access to social media, including X, was temporarily blocked in Pakistan amid the assault. Heavy shelling is being reported along the Line of Control (LOC) separating the historic enemy nations.

The true casualty toll could be higher, as a Pakistani militant chief targeted in the attacks on 'terror camps' said 10 of his relatives, including five children, were killed. The Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was one of the groups targeted, and its leader Masood Azhar said his older sister, brother-in-law, his nephew and niece are among the dead.

Pakistan says that civilians were harmed and targeted that mosques were hit across six locations in its territory, and so has the right to respond to aggression. Indian has said it attack nine terror sites, but has been careful to stipulate these were non-military locations, and is now seeking de-escalation.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered his armed forces to prepare a plan for "self-defense" with "corresponding actions" in order "avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives". The order was issued after an emergency National Security Commitee (NSC) meeting on Wednesday.

"Pakistan reserves the right to respond, in self-defense, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty," the NSC readout said. "The Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorized to undertake corresponding actions in this regard."

Pakistan's Government Security Committee has charged that India has "ignited an inferno in the region". These do indeed seem to be fighting words.

What India has dubbed 'Operation Sindoor' is intended to be limited, Indian leaders have said, but it's highly questionable whether it was a 'success' - given that India lost at least one or possibly up to five fighter jets.

The conflict between India and Pakistan has begun.



Israel encouraged India to do this, because it benefits strategically in various ways, that involve Turkey/Iran. It also may be the death nell for China's belt and road initiative if Syria wasn't alreadypic.twitter.com/yIh8rRBiac — Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) May 7, 2025

Social media images and footage, including issued by AFP, appear to confirm that aircraft were downed but without further clear or verified details:

Pakistani military sources later said they shot down five Indian Air Force jets and one drone in “self-defense,” claiming three Rafale jets – sophisticated multi-role fighters made in France – were among those downed as well as a MiG-29 and an SU-30 fighter. A local resident and government official told CNN that an unidentified fighter aircraft had crashed on a school building in Indian-administered Kashmir.

"Pakistani officials released a video showing smoke rising from apparent wreckage that officials claimed was one of the downed planes," Washington Post also writes. "The claims could not be independently verified, and the Indian government had no immediate response."

While India has hailed the operation an appropriate response to the terror attacks in Indian-administered Kashmir which left 25 Indians and one Nepali dead, New Delhi is assuring the world that it will "retaliate resolutely" if Pakistan strikes back.

But Pakistan could be readying to do just that, as it is now a no-fly zone for the next 48 hours.

According to a regional source, "During, and shortly after India's strikes on Pakistani terror camps - between 1:05 am IST and 1:30 am IST - all flights to Islamabad and Lahore were diverted to Karachi Airport, where flight ops came under severe stress. Following this, the entire airspace was shut down, except few essential flights."

Below are some notable quotes from Pakistan’s PM Sharif in his emergency address to the country’s parliament:

“On April 22, Pahalgam … had a sad incident. Indian media and politicians went on to make false allegations against Pakistan. They tried to show the world that, God forbid, Pakistan is behind this incident.”

“I said [at the time] Pakistan has no linkages with this incident, and I went on to say that if anyone has any issues, then they should go ahead with an international commission and Pakistan will cooperate so that things could come clear.”

“Last night, they [India] had, all in all, 80 jets with which they attacked six places in Pakistan, including two in [Pakistani-administered Kashmir].”

“The Pakistani side was completely ready. …Our jets did not [leave] our airspace.”

“The moment the Indian side released payloads, we engaged their jets and shot five Indian jets … some of which fell in Indian-occupied Kashmir and one in Bathinda.”

Increasing the state of tensions further, India on Wednesday is holding mock air raid and other emergency drills across dozens of districts near the Pakistani border considered high risk, the Indian Express newspaper reports.

