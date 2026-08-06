The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
17h

Getting rid of ridiculous regulations is one thing. I like dumping acid sarcasm on clueless poly sci grad staffers in elected official's offices as much as the next retiree...

BUT, every farmer has the choice to go "farm to fork" in their community, set up a retail operation under a Private Membership Association or 508(c)(1)(a) Ministry or both. Farmers can get on the their county Farm Boards (if the County has one). Farmers can get on county financial regulation boards - to force discussions on farming debt systems and land grabs.

Supplying organic/locally grown restaurants is another option. Supplying local grow food distribution coops is another one. Creating co-ops with other farmers to supply Farmers Markets, create communal legal funds, websites, candidate survey results / performance summaries, and more. Farmers can offer their farm to fork wares to the politicians, local officials, etc., to bring them into the fold of eating food that isn't toxic. These are all options.

And Farmers can enlist retirees and kids to help them. They don't have to face these options alone. One simple website for their farm soliciting volunteers with a portal to sign them up for different projects - is sometimes all it takes. The more intelligent (and I don't mean educated here) communities are thoroughly sick of being poisoned now. Food Lion's CEO & Board Chairs have been given a flat D- rating by HQ integrity sites.

It took her 12 years, but Vani Hari at FoodBabe.com has done a job on the toxic processed food industry with it's 10,000 additives and glyphosate contaminated production processes... things will never be the same again.

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