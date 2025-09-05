By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Every week, the evidence mounts—and every week, the establishment ignores it. On Brannon Howse Live, I broke down three urgent realities: the dangers of wireless EMFs, the cancer epidemic unleashed by Operation Warp Speed, and why the mRNA agenda will soon fully collapse.

Wireless EMFs Are Not Harmless

Two major studies confirm that excess wireless radiation exposure poses real danger to humans.

The first infant cohort study using direct in-home RF-EMF measurements found that babies in high-EMF homes faced 2.7–3.7× higher risks of fine motor delays, problem-solving deficits, and social/emotional issues. Even after adjusting for birth weight, maternal age, and income, the risks remained high. Everyday Wi-Fi routers, Bluetooth devices, baby monitors, and smart TVs were the biggest contributors — not just tower distance.

A comprehensive review of 5G research showed significant biological harms across multiple organ systems: oxidative stress, possible DNA damage, immune dysregulation, neurological changes, and unique vulnerabilities of the skin and eyes. Independent studies consistently showed harm, while industry-funded ones disproportionately claimed “no effect.”

Operation Warp Speed Unleashed a Turbo Cancer Epidemic

BREAKING: First Population-Wide Study Finds COVID-19 "Vaccines" Increase Risk of Multiple Cancers

The first population-wide study has confirmed increased cancer risks following COVID-19 mRNA injections. Using official government data from nearly 300,000 Italians tracked for 30 months, researchers found:

+23% overall cancer

+54% breast cancer

+62% bladder cancer

+35% colorectal cancer

Other elevated findings — hematological (+31%), uterine (+77%), ovarian (+86%), thyroid (+58%) — did not reach statistical significance but still point to concerning trends.

A mountain of previously published evidence indicates that mRNA shots may induce cancer via 17 distinct mechanisms.

The result is “COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Turbo Cancer” — unusually aggressive, sudden-onset cancers in young, otherwise healthy people, often discovered at stage IV and resistant to treatment.

Turbo Cancers Defined

Turbo cancers are defined as unusually aggressive, rapidly progressing malignancies .

They are marked by sudden relapses in patients previously in remission and new onset in younger individuals at advanced stages.

Epidemiological Red Flags

Data from the US, UK, and Japan show abrupt increases in cancer incidence and mortality beginning in 2021 , tracking with mass vaccination campaigns.

VAERS analysis reveals the most disproportionate reports involve appendix, breast, colorectal, endometrial, laryngeal, and liver cancers.

Mechanistic Pathways Identified

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein disrupts fundamental cancer defense systems, including:

Metabolic reprogramming (forcing cells into cancer-like energy production).

Apoptosis resistance (interfering with p53 and BRCA1 tumor suppressors).

Cancer stem cell activation (via Wnt, Notch, NF-κB, and estrogen receptor pathways).

Angiogenesis and metastasis (through VEGF, MMP9, and Galectin-3 mimicry).

Immune evasion (IgG4 induction, lymphopenia, NK-cell suppression).

Hidden Oncogenic Risks in the Shots

EBV reactivation following boosters.

SV40 DNA promoter sequences detected in vaccine vials.

N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) shown to accelerate tumor growth in models.

Possible reverse transcription and genomic integration of mRNA.

High-Risk Populations

Cancer survivors in remission.

Individuals with strong family history of malignancy.

The elderly (75+).

Those receiving multiple booster doses.

Proposed Preventive Approach

Authors recommend the ROOT4 protocol: EGCG (green tea extract), curcumin, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids — as a low-cost, safe cancer prophylaxis for high-risk individuals.

As the authors conclude:

The emergence of turbo cancers following COVID- 19 vaccination—marked by unusually aggressive behavior, relapse in remission cases, and occurrence in younger individuals—represents a concerning clinical pattern that warrants urgent scientific scrutiny. While mainstream discourse has largely dismissed these cancers as coincidental or biologically implausible, the mechanistic data presented in this review suggest otherwise. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein may interfere with core regulatory pathways of carcinogenesis, including metabolic reprogram- ming, immune surveillance, apoptosis resistance, and stem cell proliferation.

It’s time for world governments and public health agencies to stop denying reality: COVID-19 mRNA-induced “Turbo Cancers” are real.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

