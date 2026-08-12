The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
3h

And no mention of the battery recycling program that each nation is supposed to have to be "green."

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
4h

Trump enforce UNs SDG agenda… then soon all will have a quota on electricity… also for EV..

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