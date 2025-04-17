OMNIWAR: Here's how the globalists plan to control your brain, or already do so. Free (2nd) symposium with David Hughes, Lissa Johnson and others
This is the second Symposium where academia weighs in on Omniwar, except this time, we will do a deep dive into the brain.
Why the brain? Because it is the pinnacle of humanness and the ultimate target of the anti-human forces of Technocracy and Transhumanism.
The Symposium will be live-streamed around the world on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Omniwar Symposia is a presentation of the Study Group on Technology and Power, featuring Patrick Wood, Dr. David Hughes, PhD, Dr. Lissa Johnson, PhD, and Dr. Daniel Broudy, PhD. Catherine Austin Fitts will be the M.C.
We have been meeting each week to craft, coordinate, and hone our presentations so that they cover all aspects of the battle for the brain, including discoveries by converging science (NBIC), Obama’s BRAIN Initiative, psychological and cognitive warfare, and dual-use technologies used by the military/biodefence industry and much more.
If you value your humanity and your brain, you won’t want to miss this spectacular event.
For Liberty,
Patrick Wood, Author & Lecturer
For The Study Group on Technology and Power
p.s. If the button above gives you trouble, go here: https://www.technocracy.news/the-brain/
