This conference was originally streamed on Saturday, October 4th. More Info @ technocracy.news/digital

A SYMPOSIUM PRESENTED BY

THE STUDY GROUP ON TECHNOLOGY AND POWER

The Study Group on Technology and Power represents the leading academic critique of Technocracy, with its tentacles of digital domination extending globally. This symposium covers the economic, political, and religious aspects of this all-consuming system.

OUR SPEAKERS & ABSTRACTS

COURTENAY TURNER

Master of Ceremonies/Moderator

Courtenay Turner is the host of “The Courtenay Turner Podcast”, a speaker and aerial acrobatic performer. Having spent her academic career largely steeped in the world of philosophical and psychological texts and being a passionate athlete and performing artist, paved the way for the world in which she is currently immersed.

PATRICK M. WOOD, AUTHOR

Building Empire on the Backs of Digital Slaves

Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Technocracy, Transhumanism, and globalization and the author of several books, including The Evil Twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism and Technocracy Rising.

Technocracy has always had the domination of man in mind, even from its inception at Columbia University in 1932. As technology advanced, it has been commandeered at every turn to support its stated purposes of “the science of engineering,” abolishment of private property, scientific dictatorship, and sequestration of all resources, among others.

For the first time in history, Technocracy has been wrapped in a political ideology and a religious system, and it now seeks to escape the boundaries of the United States. In other words, the new and expanded goal of Technocracy is to “build empire” throughout the world, using AI and cryptocurrency/blockchain as weapons of mass subjugation.

This presentation will examine the first six months of the Trump Administration to assess how this plan is being implemented and to consider what lies ahead.

DAVID A. HUGHES, PHD

Digital Technologies as Weapons

David A. Hughes is the author of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy (Palgrave Macmillan, 2024) and Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State (Skyhorse, 2024). He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies (Duke University) and International Relations (Oxford Brookes University).

The aim of the Omniwar is to subjugate the world’s population under a technocratic control system. This cannot be done through conventional weaponry, or by killing as many people as possible. Rather, digital technologies become the primary weapons platform. Facial recognition software and AI-guided weaponry, developed by companies such as Anduril Industries, OpenAI, and Palantir, have been tested in Ukraine and Gaza. Ukraine is being refashioned as a “digital state” via WEF “GovTech” solutions, and similar measures are being introduced transnationally. DOGE, Stargate, and AI.gov show that the technocratic takeover of the United States is advancing rapidly.

“Smart” technologies increasingly enable the ubiquitous, real-time surveillance and monitoring of everyone and everything. “Smart” phones, designed to be addictive, are the gateway drugs that have rendered almost everyone dependent on technologies that serve as weapons of cognitive warfare. An all-digital financial system, be it through CBDC or stable coins, threatens to make the ability to transact dependent on “good behaviour.” AI threatens the livelihoods of large swathes of the population, and UBI likely awaits those who willingly make the transition to the new slavery system. The scaffolding of a global biodigital gulag must be stopped before it is too late.

JACOB NORDANGARD, PHD

Externalizing the Agentic AI State: A Techno-Spiritual Path towards Digital Enslavement

Jacob Nordangård is a Swedish author and researcher with a PhD in Technology and Social Change (Linkoping University). He has written seven books, including Rockefeller: Controlling the Game (Skyhorse 2024), The Global Coup d’État: The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Great Reset (Skyhorse 2024) and Temple of Solomon (Pharos Media 2024).

According to the Neo-Theosophical teachings of Alice A. Bailey, 2025 is the year when the so-called “Spiritual Hierarchy” decides when to “externalize” and work in the open to hasten “humanity’s evolutionary development”. Lucis Trust, founded by Bailey, has since 1945 “spiritually enlightened” international conferences for this purpose. Due to the close connection to UN and the World Economic Forum, I argue that this “new enlightenment” is connected to the launch of Agentic AI systems with the objective of governing and managing human affairs with limited human oversight.

Bailey has had a profound influence on the New Age movement and their ideals of unification of consciousness to achieve oneness with God. Similar esoteric ideas, where technological development/evolution is predicted to result in “the singularity”, have been promoted by tech-philosophers like Ray Kurzweil. The modern fusion of these two seemingly incompatible areas can be traced to organizations such as the World Future Society, which have served as a breeding ground for New Age leaders as well as techno-optimistic futurists with the shared mission “to accelerate evolution”. The end result is the formation of a “world organism” in which individual humans have become subordinate cells in a technological system with AI serving as God.

DANIEL BROUDY, PHD

Born Again: The Convergence of Man and Machine in the Spirit of AI-god

Daniel Broudy is a Professor of Rhetoric and Applied Linguistics in the Graduate School of Intercultural Communication at Okinawa Christian University and a former imagery analyst with the U.S. Army

Over the past number of decades, technocratic regimes which have subverted governments across the world, especially since the launch of the COVID-19 operation, have openly conditioned their masses to prepare mentally for a fast-approaching “New Normal,” ushered in through coordinated global campaigns of controlled financial and societal demolition. With transhumanism now marketed to the masses as inevitable and as a mildly innocuous move to the “4th Industrial Revolution,” this technological invasion, dispossession, and occupation of biological lifeforms has been able to make massive inroads.

With these momentous advances has also come the emergence of a new object of veneration, the signifiers of which can be discerned with a basic understanding of eschatological symbols appearing across both old and new testament scriptures. In adopting an exegetic approach to understanding these key signifiers, this presentation draws upon research in cognitive linguistics to explain how digital forms of deception are driving much of humanity toward collective worship of man’s ultimate technological creation — AI-god.

