The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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Hurricane Helene survivors on the TN Nolichuky River know all about nuclear waste recycling. A company called Nuclear Fuel Services had no Plan B for a flood, even though it's facility was located on a river. The shipping method used for the recycled DoD nuclear waste was to put the fuel rods into black, 55 gallon drums and then put a couple hundred of them into a 53' Box truck. The black drums had the Poison Skull and Crossbones symbol on them, and the nuclear logo.

I know this because one of these box trucks got swamped in the river and opened and the drums came out everywhere. Just guessing here, but is a metal 55 gallon drum, an adequate transport packaging method for containing the radioactivity of a recycled waste nuclear fuel rod heading for a nuclear power plant?

Anyway, radioactivity was spread all along the riverside for miles. Cadaver dogs died. Retrieval teams got sick. Horses that were rescued and their rescuers, got sick. There has been a news black out on this entire event, so I have no idea what has happened up there.

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