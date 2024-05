by Meryl Nass

Why are Republican Senators holding up a law that would protect Oklahomans from the grip of the WHO, when both Oklahoma’s Attorney General and Oklahoma’s Governor have said NO to the WHO?

It’s wonderful that the A-G and Governor have issued opinions against the WHO, but only a LAW will protect Oklahomans once these public servants are no longer in office.

Are these Senators, blocking such a popular law, paid off by big Pharma?

See what a wonderful, extremely diligent Oklahoma activist has to say about the matter.

