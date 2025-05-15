Etienne Note: We are moving Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation AND The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation to “Paid Only” with this being our initial article (but with a generous and fascinating preview!). For folks who support us by “Going Paid” at the $5 a month level, we have a new premium: an ePUB copy of my new book, To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques That the Few Use to Control the Many. For those who support at the $50 per year level, you can get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage Is to Leave It, and for folks who either join or upgrade to the $250 per year Founding Member level, we are offering an Art of Liberty Foundation “Everything Bundle” with signed high-resolution hard copies of “To See the Cage Is To Leave It” AND “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!, A 64GB credit card-sized Liberator flash drive, The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose, Three Friends Free by Anam Paisenta, Anarchy Exposed – A former police office reports on his investigative journey by Larken Rose and Shepard the Voluntaryist, Sedition, Subversion, and Sabotage – Field Manual No. 1 – By Ben Stone (The Bad Quaker), and What Anarchy Isn’t - by Larken Rose and includes shipping and handling worldwide!

A photograph of the Alfred M. Murrah Building after the Oklahoma City Bombing. The official story is that a truck with thirteen 55-gallon drums of homemade ammonia fertilizer and fuel oil explosive, parked roughly where the red box is, did all the damage to the building. The reality is that a homemade fertilizer bomb of that size doesn’t pack enough punch to do the damage shown, AND the debris field shows explosives in the building have ejected building material into the parking lot, vs. if it were just the truck bomb outside, the debris would have been blown INTO the building. The governor of OK and multiple news agencies reported other bombs found in the building on Day 1 and 20+ witnesses reported hearing more explosions.

Last month was the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing of 1995, where, according to the “government” and monopoly media, a federal building in Oklahoma City was bombed by a white supremacist named Tim McVeigh, acting alone, who parked the bomb next to the building’s day care center. If you have ever heard me tell the story in interviews, the Oklahoma City bombing was the event that "woke me up" to the criminality of the organized crime “government."

I was a researcher working at one of the "Big 4" think tanks in Washington, DC, at the time, and I had a $ 3,000-per-month LexisNexis terminal, which allowed me to access any article published in any newspaper, magazine, or other periodical. I quickly realized the story the monopoly MainStreamMedia was telling was very different from what was coming from the local Oklahoma media and alternative media. I initiated my own investigation into the bombing, utilizing all the resources at my disposal at one of the world's top think tanks. I quickly realized that the ATF and the FBI were the primary suspects in blowing up a day care center in the federal building.

You Can’t Understand the Oklahoma City Bombing without Understanding the Waco Massacre and Ruby Ridge

Why Would the “Government” Blow Up a Day Care Center in a Federal Building?

A: To squash a Constitutional militia movement that developed after the Waco Massacre and the siege at Ruby Ridge a few years before. A large section of the population had figured out that the “government” was criminally lawless, murderous, out-of-control, and their crimes were being covered up by a monopolized media system that was whitewashing government criminality, including the premeditated murder of dozens of women and children on every channel.

The right for the population to form militias and be equally armed as the “government” is a check against tyranny enshrined in the Second Amendment of the Con-stitution.

Tens of thousands of concerned citizens began taking up arms and forming Constitutional citizen militias to protect themselves from the organized crime “government.”

The Oklahoma City Bombing was an event staged by the “government” to trick the population into thinking the developing militia movement was white supremacist baby killers.

Members of the Texas State Militia at a Briefing. The modern militia movement comprises a morally superior force of good men and women ready to protect their communities against “government” (organized crime) overreach.

Why is this important 30 years later?

If you or your friends, family or colleagues don’t understand that the US Marshals and FBI shot and killed a woman holding a baby at Ruby Ridge, her 14 year old son, and family dog and then the DOJ and federal court system let the murderers walk away scot-free, then you simply can’t understand the REALITY of the FBI, DOJ and “government”.

The award-winning documentary, Waco - A New Revelation, where many of the screenshots below were taken, is being soft-censored with age restriction on YouTube. It is the best exposé on the evidence that the FBI and Delta Force committed premeditated mass murder at Waco of 80 men, women and children and then covered it up with the help of the DoJ, Congress (Chuckie Schumer), and the monopoly media. You can find a non-age-restricted version on Odysee HERE.

If you or your friends, family and colleagues, don’t understand that the DOJ, FBI, ATF and military (Delta Force), shot up and then burned down a church killing 80+ men, women, and children in a planned, premeditated mass murder operation and then covered it up with the help of the monopoly media, you simply can’t understand the reality of the “government” and monopoly media.

Don’t let the cheesy graphic fool you! The award-winning documentary A Noble Lie is the best documentary with the best evidence that the Oklahoma City bombing was a government operation. #1 Comment on this YouTube version: “Incredible how this is shadow banned on YouTube search”

If you or your family, friends, and colleagues, don’t understand that two years later, the “government” blew up a federal building in Oklahoma City with a bomb parked next to a day care center, and then covered it with the help of the monopoly media, you simply can’t understand the reality of the situation we are in today.

The fact that to this day no one in the DOJ, FBI, ATF or military has been held accountable for these acts of terrorism and mass murder against the population, or the sex trafficking of Jeffrey Epstein, or the entrapment of January 6th, or the false flag attack of September 11th, 2001, or dozens of other false flag attacks or hoax shooting for gun control, is proof-positive that the same inter-generational organized crime system is still in control in Washington DC.

Understanding Ruby Ridge

Even if you completely separate yourself from society and live in a cabin in remote Idaho, it is no guarantee that the organized crime “government” won’t try to entrap or murder you.

The year before the Waco Massacre in August of 1992, federal agents had been engaged in an entrapment and blackmail operation. It then turned into a siege in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, where they entrapped, attempted to blackmail, and then shot and killed a man named Randy Weaver’s dog, 14-year-old son Samuel, and his wife Vicki while she was holding the couple’s baby in the doorway of their home while wounding him and a family friend.

Pictures of Randy and Vicki Weaver, daughter Sara and son Samuel (left), daughter Sara, family friend Kevin Harris (top right), Randy Weaver at trial (lower right, and Randy Weaver and Sarah (Last Photo inset)

Federal agents first entrapped the impoverished Weaver by having an informant hire him to saw off two shotguns below the legal limit, another victimless “crime.” The agents attempted to blackmail Randy Weaver into serving as a federal informant in another investigation. When he refused, they sent a paramilitary team from the US Marshals Service to evaluate how best to arrest (kidnap) him.

While creeping around and trespassing on the Weaver’s property in full camouflage, they were discovered by the Weaver’s dog Bandit, who alerted. 14-year-old Samuel and family friend Kevin Harris thought it was a game animal and followed the dog to hunt. When the dog found one of the hidden agents, the agent shot and killed the dog and then pointed his rifle at Samuel. Samuel fired at the unidentified agent and was then shot in the back and killed by another agent on the team. In the ensuing exchange of fire, it is alleged that Weaver's friend Kevin Harris shot and killed Deputy Marshal William Francis Degan Jr.. Still, there is evidence that Degan may have been killed by friendly fire from the other federal agents on the team.

A standoff ensued where Weaver, Harris, and the surviving members of Weaver's family barricaded themselves in their cabin and refused to surrender. The Hostage Rescue Team of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI HRT) became involved. In the standoff, FBI sniper Lon Horiuchi, who will play a role in the Waco Massacre as well, shoots Weaver, then shoots Harris, but the second shot also hits and kills Weaver's wife Vicki while she is standing in the door of their home holding the couple’s baby. At the time of the shots, Randy Weaver, Kevin Harris, and 16-year-old Sarah were visiting the body of 14-year-old Samuel and were not a threat to anyone. It was cold, calculated, premeditative murder from 200 yards away.

A picture of the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team snipers taken during the Waco Massacre the following year, the sniper at the upper right is Lon Tomohisa Horiuchi, who murdered Vicki Weaver and is suspected of shooting members of the Branch Davidian church during the final assault by the FBI and Delta Force less than a year later. Three expended shell casings will be found at Horiuchi’s sniper position, Sierra One, by the Texas Rangers.

On Monday, August 24, the fourth day of the siege and before the murder of Vicki Weaver, FBI Deputy Assistant Director Danny Coulson wrote a memo about the Weavers' legal position. The memo is recorded in the 1996 report:

Something to Consider 1. Charge against Weaver is Bull S___.

2. No one saw Weaver do any shooting.

3. Vicki has no charges against her.

4. Weaver's defense. He ran down the hill to see what dog was barking at. Some guys in camys [camouflage] shot his dog. Started shooting at him. Killed his son. Harris did the shooting. He is in pretty strong legal position.

In 1995, the surviving members of the Weaver family received $3.1 million (equivalent to $6.4 million in 2024) to settle their civil suit brought against the U.S. government for the wrongful deaths of Vicki and Samuel Weaver. In a separate suit, settled by the U.S. government in 2000, Harris received $380,000 (equivalent to $650,000 in 2024)

Understanding the Waco Massacre

The Branch Davidians’ Mount Carmel Church burned after FBI agents and Delta Force operators pumped it full of flammable tear gas, smashed holes in the sides to vent it like a potbelly stove on the windiest day of the year, and then shot 40 mm tear gas grenades and military illumination rounds into the structure that were flammable while initially claiming they didn’t. Multiple expended 40 mm tear gas rounds, flash bang grenades and illumination rounds were found in the debris by the Texas State Rangers during their investigation. Six flash bang grenades found in the debris were mislabeled for years as silencers and/or gun parts until a subsequent investigation re-examined the evidence. An FBI airplane recorded paramilitary forces, alleged to be Delta Force Squad-B, apparently machine-gunning people trying to leave the building. Video and still photos of the massacre are below.

Two years before the Oklahoma City Bombing and less than one year after the Ruby Ridge murders, the ATF and the FBI were involved in an incident that has come to be known as the Waco Massacre.

The Waco Tribune-Herald published a Story on David Koresh on February 27th and was coordinating with the ATF on the release of the story. The raid was codenamed: “Showtime”

On February 28th, 1993 the ATF attempted a publicity stunt raid on a Branch Davidian Church in Waco, Texas. The leader of the Church, David Koresh, was under fire in the community for polygamy and allegations of an underage teen bride, so it appears the ATF thought this would be a politically viable target.

A number of the Branch Davidians were gun dealers and owned a federally registered gun store on the premises called The Mag-Bag, where they made their living buying and reselling legal firearms. They had a modest inventory for a gun store that would be described as an arsenal by the media with the details of their legal gun business frequently omitted.

With upcoming appropriation hearings, the ATF appeared eager to generate publicity. They brought their own PR team, a film crew, and even a crew from a local television station to stage a “dynamic entry” no-knock raid. This was seemingly an attempt to justify their agency’s existence and potentially set a precedent for future armed raids.

Inert grenade hulls are a popular novelty item at army-navy stores and gun shows

There was no objective evidence that the Davidians were engaged in any actual criminal activity involving firearms. A UPS driver had reported that a box had burst open, and inert grenade hulls were inside. Inert grenades are sold as novelties in practically every single Army-Navy store, gun show, and flea market in the country.

The ATF also claimed that the Davidians *might* be converting semi-automatic weapons to full auto with no actual evidence. They claimed that others had used certain legal gun part kits purchased by the Davidians to convert semi-automatic firearms to fully automatic. A neighbor alleged they had heard automatic weapons fire coming from the Davidians’ property, which contained a rifle range, which wouldn’t necessarily be illegal, as automatic weapons are legal in the United States. Even if the Davidians didn’t possess a valid “tax stamp” (See below), someone possessing a tax stamp could have been shooting with the Davidians on their range. Even if the Davidians had “illegally” modified weapons to fire full auto and/or were shooting full auto without a stamp, all charges would have been “victimless crimes,” which aren’t really crimes because there is no real victim. Many victimless crimes are used as an excuse for the organized crime “government” to tax, track and rob the population.

Many people don’t realize that automatic weapons are legal to own if you pay for the government’s “tax stamp.” The current cost to own a fully automatic AR-15 is $200, which is paid to the ATF. Only certain years and models of weapons are eligible, creating artificial scarcity and driving the cost up for enthusiasts. Only pre-1986 automatic AR-15s (or those registered during the 1968 amnesty) are transferable to civilians, making them rare and expensive ($14,000–$32,000+). It is a “legal” way of disarming the population and giving the organized crime “government” an armament advantage over its tax slaves.

In the case of firearms, which are supposedly guaranteed by the 2nd amendment to the Con-stitution for the express purpose of keeping the population armed against the exact same tyrannical and open criminality exposed by these three events, the ATF’s list of victimless crimes can be used to disarm the population to make them easier to rob and control.

Was large-scale disarmament of the population the ultimate goal of the ATF’s first real foray into military-style confiscation raids on groups that have large inventories of weapons?

Did they pick a politically unpopular group to try to set a precedent for armed raids in the future?

During the initial February 28th raid, ATF agents pulled up to the Davidians' residence in the back of a cattle transporter, pretending to be lost and needing directions. The Branch Davidians had been tipped off to the impending raid because an out-of-town reporter asked Koresh’s brother-in-law for directions to the church. An undercover ATF agent in the Davidian Compound left and testified that the Davidians were praying when he left.

You can hear the agents shoot one of the Davidians’ dogs in this footage from the ATF’s initial assault captured by the local television station the ATF brought along on their publicity stunt.

The ATF had a plan to shoot the Davidians’ dogs if attacked. According to accounts of the initial assault, the ATF “dog team” shot some of the dogs immediately upon exiting the trailer, leading other ATF agents to believe the Davidians were shooting at them, which caused them to open fire. The ATF began raking the building, filled with women and children, with automatic weapons fire.

The 911 Calls - The Davidians call the Police on the ATF and beg the 911 operator to stop the assault, explaining that there are women and children in the building. They explain that if the “government” doesn’t quit firing, they will defend themselves, which they ultimately did, killing four agents and wounding 16. Six Branch Davidians were killed and 35 wounded during the raid.

The ATF would later testify that when they pulled up, they were ambushed by the Davidians, who opened fire on them immediately. This is discredited by contradictory testimony from various ATF agents, physical evidence (the majority of the holes in the front door were inwardly beveled from shots entering the building), and testimony from the Davidians in the home.

The most damning evidence that the ATF is lying was the fact that after two hours the ATF ran out of ammunition and were forced to negotiate an effective surrender where they were videotaped being allowed to leave the church grounds with their hands held up in the air. If the Davidians had REALLY ambushed them with the intent to murder them, why didn’t they finish them off when they ran out of ammo? Finally, the surviving Davidians were charged with murder and attempted murder of federal agents and were found not guilty by a jury that heard evidence from both sides.

The ATF agents on the right are walking backwards with their hands raised after they ran out of ammo and were forced to negotiate an effective surrender/truce. If the Davidians REALLY opened fire on them first, why would they let them leave?

The ATF ran three video cameras during the raid, claiming that all three videotapes were lost. There were also pages physically torn out of the Crime Scene Activity Logs from that day that might have been exonerating of the Davidians in another violation of the ATF’s policies and indicative of a cover-up. The front door with the inwardly beveling holes will also completely disappear from the crime scene, and FBI agents will be videotaped bleaching evidence (picture below).

The FBI and their Murderous Hostage Rescue Team from Ruby Ridge Are Brought In

After the idiocy and murderous criminality of the failed ATF publicity stunt, the FBI and its murderous “Hostage Rescue Team” were brought in and managed a stand-off where the remaining Branch Davidians locked themselves into the Mount Carmel residence for 51 days until the FBI’s final assault on April 19th, 1993.

During the siege, the FBI engaged in both childish and cruel provocations of the Davidians, playing music and psychologically disturbing sounds all night long, including:

Rabbit screams (the sound of animals being slaughtered)

Recordings of jet engines

Alarms and sirens

The sound of dentist drills

Religious chants and music

Tibetan chants and eerie music

"These Boots Are Made for Walkin’" by Nancy Sinatra

Loud tapes of crying babies

The Final Assault on April 19th, 1995

The final assault takes place on the windiest day of the year with ideal conditions for a fire.

The Army had “loaned” the FBI a ridiculous amount of military equipment, including nine Bradley M3 Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), five M728 Combat Engineering Vehicles, and two M1 Abrams tanks. Initially, these armored vehicles were used to destroy the Davidians’ vehicles, and they repeatedly ran over a Davidian grave to provoke and upset the Davidians.

During the final assault on the church, these military vehicles would be used to knock holes in the Davidians’ homes and structures and pump in flamable CS tear gas from canisters attached to booms on the front of the vehicles. The FBI will be announcing to the Davidians, the press, and the weak-minded television viewers at home, over loudspeakers, that “This is not an assault. We are not entering the building. This is not an assault.” They would proceed to enter the building by ramming armored vehicles completely through exterior walls with no concern about who might be on the other side. The picture/video below shows an FBI M3 Bradley Armored Personnel Carrier that has been driven almost completely into the church, where two operators, believed to be Delta Force squad B, are firing automatic weapons into the building as well.

Still Capture from the FLIR footage shot by the FBI’s own aircraft showing two gunmen who have deployed off the armored personnel carrier seen breaching the residence and firing at people in the residence or trying to escape the assault. The footage and testimony that the Delta Team Squad B was the operators on the ground “pulling triggers” is from the award-winning documentary: Waco - A New Revelation. The FLIR footage of the shooting starts at 1:00:25. At 1:10:43, an ex-CIA case officer and a former Green Beret testify first-hand that Delta Force operators confessed to them that they were “pulling triggers” at Waco.

The holes knocked in the walls would ideally vent the structure for fire, the same way that a pot-belly stove has slits to increase the heat. A fire breaks out, and the entire compound essentially burns to the ground while the FBI initially refuses to allow firefighters to put out the inferno.

The FBI has a fixed-wing aircraft circling the church during the final assault, shooting Forward Looking Infra Red (FLIR) video that takes light emitted as heat and creates a video that can show objects, people and activity that might otherwise be hidden in shadows or darkness.

The FBI introduces a portion of the video into evidence, claiming it supports their thesis that the Davidians set the fire, which engulfed the compound, along with some snippets of audio that they claim depict the Davidians plotting and executing the fire.

Once the FLIR video is introduced into evidence, the Davidian defense team demands the rest under the rules of discovery. Upon review of the video, there are dozens of examples of government agents shooting into the Davidians’ residence during the final assault, including agents deploying from the FBI’s armored vehicles and shooting from FBI helicopters.

The FLIR video was being analyzed by Carlos Ghigliotti, one of the world's top FLIR experts, for the House Oversight Committee when Carlos was apparently suicided. Dr. Edward Allard, the FLIR expert in Waco - A New Revelation, suffered a stroke shortly after the film came out.

A screenshot from Waco - A New Revelation, showing that contrary to FBI claims that they didn’t fire or return fire at all during the final assault, two automatic weapons are being fired into the back of the dining room, the only undamaged exit from the burning building. According to the DoJ’s report, at least 15 people were found shot to death in this location. Click HERE for that specific segment from the documentary. A former FBI forensic crime scene analyst will testify anonymously that “the majority of the bodies that he saw were clear-cut homicide victims” that were shot to death

Video of Gunfire from FBI Helicopters

In this screenshot from Waco - A New Revelation, Falcon 2, an FBI helicopter, has been dispatched to investigate a Davidian member trying to leave the church. Contrary to FBI testimony, the aircraft can be seen shooting what appears to be a door-mounted machine gun at the individual. Click HERE for that specific segment from the documentary.

Dr. Edward Allard, a former supervising scientist in video and television imagery at the U.S. Government’s night vision directorate, examined the FLIR and conventional video footage and concluded that the flashes are gunfire. Dr. Allard stated, "It's clearly machine gun fire from a helicopter. There is absolutely nothing in nature that can cause thermal flashes at a 30th of a second." Dr. Allard is able to isolate at least 62 individual shots or bursts from the tape.

The FBI’s FLIR video was focused on the compound. It wouldn’t have included shots coming from the three FBI sniper positions where 12 expended shell casings were found, including three at FBI sniper Lon Horiuchi’s position. On September 13, 1993, Charles Riley, a fellow FBI sniper deployed with Lon Horiuchi during the Waco Siege, claimed that he had heard Horiuchi shooting on April 19th from sniper position number one (Sierra One), an FBI-held house in front of the compound. He would later retract that statement, saying he was “misquoted.”

Evidence of Military Shaped Charges/Breaching Charges Used in the Assault

During the conflagration, many of the Davidian women and children took refuge in a cinderblock room that was used as the church’s records vault. To demonize the Davidians, the FBI referred to this room as “The Bunker.” The fact that the women and children were trying to protect themselves in the most fire-proof area of the church disproves the FBI’s contention that this was a mass suicide on the part of the Davidians, as the Davidian women were clearly trying to protect their children, NOT “embracing the flames” or other ridiculous FBI assertions.

Sergeant First Class, Steven M. Barry, U.S. Army Special Forces, retired, stated,

"The damage to the stainless steal refrigerator (in the records vault) appears to have been under the blast hole is consistant with a shape charge, and the blast being directed downward into the room, an enclosed concrete room, would very likely cause some seem rupture and create a huge over-pressure inside the room that would pretty much kill everyone in there. Anyone who was under this device when it was blown would have been horribly mangled, probably dismembered, pretty much like being thrown into a grain thresher. Rather than risk your own people, going in there and trying to shoot it out with them, it's a standard tactic in city fighting in military operations and built up terrain to use explosives in this manner to kill people in a targeted manner that your going to attack."

Colonel Jack Frost stated, "Having examined still photographs and video tapes of the bunker, it was apparent to me that this was caused by a shape charge. What bothers me is who would have the audacity to use such a charge."

General Benton K. Partin (Brigadier General USAF, retired) stated, "What it tells me is that you had a demolition charge went off on the roof."

