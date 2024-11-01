Eric Pevzner is the Chief for the Epidemiology Workforce Branch (EWB) and Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

by Jon Rappoport

When it’s time to declare a fake pandemic based on a virus that doesn’t exist, what do the show runners need?

They need a vast network of people who can hype this pandemic to the skies. Right away. Boom.

If these people are all “experts,” who are in lock-step about fake viruses in general and a brand new one specifically, well, you can’t do better than that.

It’s perfect.

If every word they utter is automatically believed, because they’re medical, the deal is sealed—ESPECIALLY if some members of this network are reporters and editors.

Here’s a name for you. She was a member of this network. Julie Gerberding. Former director of the CDC. Then she went to work for Merck.

There’s Dr. Anne Schuchat. Deputy director of the CDC. She was right there, responding to COVID.

Dr. Richard Besser. Former CDC director. Went on to work as a major health reporter for ABC News.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Not an official member of the network, but he works closely with it and then splashes reports to the public from CNN.

Dr. Tom Frieden. Former director of the CDC and commissioner of the New York City Health Department.

The network is a quiet brotherhood and sisterhood inside the CDC.

It’s long-standing.

It’s called the Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS).

Try to find a COMPLETE list of current and former members published by the EIS.

I can’t. I’ve looked.

A federal agency keeps its comprehensive list of members and alumni secret? Members who are doctors? Doctors who receive checks based on taxpayer dollars?

Hmm. Who does that remind you of? Let’s see. Oh yeah. The CIA.

These EIS agents run global covert ops.

They are the virus hunters.

They create disinformation on a scale that must make the CIA jealous.

Graduates of this EIS program, as proudly stated by the CDC, have gone on to occupy key positions in the overall medical cartel: Surgeons General; CDC directors; medical school deans and professors; medical foundation executives; drug-company and insurance executives; state health officials; MEDICAL EDITORS AND REPORTERS IN MEDIA OUTLETS. —Power, at key junctures.

It’s been said that more than 30% of state or large city epidemiologists are EIS alumni.

All these officials and journalists are synchronized—the word goes out that a new pandemic has arrived, and bang, the word suddenly becomes holy scripture.

The EIS is a loyal insider’s club. They collaborate to float prime-cut, A-number-one cover stories of extraordinary dimensions. They invent medical reality out of thin air.

Here is a brief excerpt from the CDC, “50 Years of the Epidemic Intelligence Service” (published in 2001) (link in footnote):

“In 1951, EIS was established by CDC following the start of the Korean War as an early-warning system against biologic warfare and man-made epidemics. EIS officers selected for 2-year field assignments were primarily medical doctors and other health professionals…who focused on infectious disease outbreaks. EIS has expanded to include a range of public health professionals, such as postdoctoral scientists in statistics, epidemiology, microbiology, anthropology, sociology, and behavioral sciences. Since 1951, approximately 2500 EIS officers have responded to requests for epidemiologic assistance within the United States and throughout the world. Each year, EIS officers are involved in several hundred investigations of disease and injury problems, enabling CDC and its public health partners to make recommendations to improve the public's health and safety.” (italics added)

Several hundred investigations a year. An unparalleled opportunity to shape fake truth into propaganda. Control of information about disease. Control out in the field, where EIS agents rush to the scene of “outbreaks,” and send their pronouncements back through the CDC, into the press, into Big Pharma, into multiple government agencies.

Control of information means disinformation. That’s what the EIS is for. They’ve never met an imaginary virus they haven’t loved.

They front for the medical cartel. And they provide cover for the crimes of mega-corporations. There’s a town where poverty-stricken people are dying, because horrendous pesticides are running into the water supply and soil? No, it’s a virus. There’s a city where the industrial pollution is driving people over the edge into immune-system failure? No, it’s a virus.

And here’s the capper:

Their propaganda is so good, the EIS people believe it themselves. You don’t achieve that kind of robotic servitude without intense brainwashing. The first installment of the mind-control program is called medical school.

The EIS would have you believe the whole world is being attacked by viruses, all the time.

And of course, this strengthens the vaccine establishment because, for every virus, there has to be a vaccine: the shot in the arm, loaded with toxic chemicals. Or RNA.

The EIS. The medical CIA.

Among the epidemics in which the EIS has played key roles: smallpox (eradication); SARS; Zika.

SARS and Zika were outright duds. Predictions and warnings of great danger on the horizon never materialized.

Many years ago, after the so-called smallpox eradication campaign (massive vaccination) was declared a triumph, in Africa, there was a very quiet meeting of World Health Organization personnel in Geneva. It was decided never to use that vaccine again. Why? Because it CAUSED very serious illness.

In a truly open free market (if one existed), cut loose from government funding and their own insiders’ club, the CDC and the EIS would fall apart in the high heat of honest debate with independent researchers.

Again, EIS alumni have gone on to become CDC directors; leading CDC scientists; acting surgeons general; WHO assistant directors-general, regional directors, and country directors; public health and medical school faculty and deans; city health commissioners; and state epidemiologists. Many others take on leadership roles in industry, foundations, nongovernmental organizations, and the news media.

So when it was time for the fake COVID pandemic, tremendous control of information was possible, through the EIS network. Coordination. Unanimity. Obviously, EIS wasn’t the whole COVID story. But it was a cutting edge. A top-tier source of disinfo. An utterly “reliable” source on how COVID was to be viewed. And a far-flung network for spreading that view. Instantly.

EIS isn’t trumpeted in the press the way other government agencies are. EIS is the “quiet group.” Why?

Because reporters and editors who are unannounced secretive EIS members and alumni would find it awkward to be citing their own Club.

—Otherwise known as blowing their own cover.

-- Jon Rappoport

