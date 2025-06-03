by Jon Rappoport

This time it’s Dr Sam Bailey ’s rejection of “evidence” that “HIV causes AIDS.” (In March, it was aboutCOVID).

You can read Dr. Bailey’s description of the current “proceedings” here.

The Nazis want to extort money from her for PUBLISHING her findings on HIV. You read that right.

And the “court case” will be conducted online. Not in person, not live. Why don’t they just design AI characters and stage it like a cartoon?

Dr. Sam and her husband, Dr. Mark Bailey, are brilliant searchlights in the darkness of fake medical science. I’ve said that before, and I’ll say it again.

Pick the names of 500,000 doctors at random—Sam and Mark make more logical sense than they can ever hope to.

Sam’s threat is: she makes rational arguments. The New Zealand medical Nazis don’t and can’t. They know that. They know they’re up against something they can’t refute. So they go to punishment and extortion. Which is what every tyranny does.

If the medical Nazis were human they’d say: “All right, let’s have an extended debate. Does HIV cause AIDS? Does HIV exist? Let’s present both sides.”

But that’ll never happen. Which is called a CLUE.

Any person who has cast doubt on the existence of a virus has seen that clue time and time again. It comes across this way:

“Having a debate about this issue is beneath us. It would be absurd. We know viruses exist. The proof has been there forever…”

The experts who say that all share one feature. They’ll never explore the full evidence presented by those who reject the existence of a virus.

But in this case, in New Zealand, off-hand professional arrogance is not enough. Free speech must be squashed.

The inalienable right of Dr. Bailey to PUBLISH a dissent must be cancelled.

So consider this my letter to the government of New Zealand. I wouldn’t take a vacation in your country if you paid my way. I say: BOYCOTT NEW ZEALAND. Don’t travel there. Don’t buy goods from that country. Don’t do any business whatsoever with that country…

Until they stop persecuting free speech.

It’s a right that was won through centuries of struggle and blood.

Don’t abandon it now to a bunch of Nazi lunatics who think they can stop Dr. Sam Bailey because “this is a medical issue.”

That IS their stance. Like many of their soulless colleagues around the world, they believe they have special privilege because they’re mainstream doctors or petty bureaucrats who support those doctors.

Let’s show them we know their con and their crime.

Free speech is free speech, period.

Drs. Sam and Mark Bailey are two of my heroes. They should be two of yours.

They make their powerful case for the truth, and they stand against the tide.

BOYCOTT NEW ZEALAND. Spread the word.

Memo to Trump: I understand you sent a group to the UK to investigate that government’s squashing of free speech. Well, send another group to New Zealand.

Make the authorities there feel the HEAT.

-- Jon Rappoport

