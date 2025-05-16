by Chris Menahan

President Trump reportedly decided to end his short-lived war on the Houthis after being informed that the US had "burned through weapons and munitions at a rate of about $1 billion in the first month alone" and couldn't even establish air superiority.



From The New York Times, "Why Trump Suddenly Declared Victory Over the Houthi Militia":



When he approved a campaign to reopen shipping in the Red Sea by bombing the Houthi militant group into submission, President Trump wanted to see results within 30 days of the initial strikes two months ago.



By Day 31, Mr. Trump, ever leery of drawn-out military entanglements in the Middle East, demanded a progress report, according to administration officials.



But the results were not there. The United States had not even established air superiority over the Houthis. Instead, what was emerging after 30 days of a stepped-up campaign against the Yemeni group was another expensive but inconclusive American military engagement in the region.



[...] [Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, the head of Central Command] proposed an eight- to 10-month campaign in which Air Force and Navy warplanes would take out Houthi air defense systems. Then, he said, U.S. forces would mount targeted assassinations modeled on Israel's recent operation against Hezbollah, three U.S. officials said.

Saudi officials backed General Kurilla's plan and provided a target list of 12 Houthi senior leaders whose deaths, they said, would cripple the movement. But the United Arab Emirates, another powerful U.S. ally in the region, was not so sure. The Houthis had weathered years of bombings by the Saudis and the Emiratis.



By early March, Mr. Trump had signed off on part of General Kurilla's plan — airstrikes against Houthi air defense systems and strikes against the group's leaders. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth named the campaign Operation Rough Rider.



At some point, General Kurilla's eight- to 10-month campaign was given just 30 days to show results.



In those first 30 days, the Houthis shot down seven American MQ-9 drones (around $30 million each), hampering Central Command's ability to track and strike the militant group. Several American F-16s and an F-35 fighter jet were nearly struck by Houthi air defenses, making real the possibility of American casualties, multiple U.S. officials said.

That possibility became reality when two pilots and a flight deck crew member were injured in the two episodes involving the F/A-18 Super Hornets, which fell into the Red Sea from the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman within 10 days of each other.



[...] the cost of the operation was staggering. The Pentagon had deployed two aircraft carriers, additional B-2 bombers and fighter jets, as well as Patriot and THAAD air defenses, to the Middle East, officials acknowledged privately. By the end of the first 30 days of the campaign, the cost had exceeded $1 billion, the officials said.



So many precision munitions were being used, especially advanced long-range ones, that some Pentagon contingency planners were growing increasingly concerned about overall stocks and the implications for any situation in which the United States might have to ward off an attempted invasion of Taiwan by China.



And through it all, the Houthis were still shooting at vessels and drones, fortifying their bunkers and moving weapons stockpiles underground.



[...] On April 28, the Truman was forced to make a hard turn at sea to avoid incoming Houthi fire, several U.S. officials said. The move contributed to the loss of one of the Super Hornets, which was being towed at the time and fell overboard. That same day, dozens of people were killed in a U.S. attack that hit a migrant facility controlled by the Houthis, according to the group and aid officials.

Then on May 4, a Houthi ballistic missile evaded Israel's aerial defenses and struck near Ben-Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv.



On Tuesday, two pilots aboard another Super Hornet, again on the Truman, were forced to eject after their fighter jet failed to catch the steel cable on the carrier deck, sending the plane into the Red Sea.



By then, Mr. Trump had decided to declare the operation a success.



Houthi officials and their supporters swiftly declared victory, too, spreading a social media hashtag that read "Yemen defeats America."

If Trump had read a bit more about the Houthis this whole war could have been avoided but at least he had the wisdom to cut his losses.



This could have been a lot worse if the Houthis managed to down a US fighter jet or sink an aircraft carrier. The claim the Truman had to make a "hard turn" to avoid incoming Houthi fire clearly implies they were under a serious threat.



I strongly suspect Trump's purported anger with Israel is being driven in large part by this humiliating defeat. This was a war exclusively for Israel and it blew up in the Trump administration's face.



