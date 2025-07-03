The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
9h

I have a cousin in Manhattan who doesn't believe anything I say no matter how well I support it. He drank all the C19 koolaid, got the shot and might even be dead for all I know.

But if he isn't, I bet he's not too happy right now...

