The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
9h

Such obese figures of the billions spent by corporations show us how the cancer is growing. Do we realize what is being done to us by these two bedfellows - corporations and government? To our land, our environment? Meanwhile people pay taxes to have themselves slowly crushed.

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