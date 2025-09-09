by Nicole Sirotek, Science, Biological Insights, Meryl Nass and Gateway Pundit

Nicole Sirotek, whistleblower and founder of the American Frontline Nurses, warned in a video that patients across the country are reporting that when they go into the hospital and decline remdesivir, a drug used to treat COVID-19, they are given Veklury, which is the same drug. Veklury is the brand name for remdesivir and has been linked to negative outcomes. We have included several articles and a video explaining the potential danger of using remdesivir.

.

Articles and video showing the potential danger of using remdesivir.

The ‘very, very bad look’ of remdesivir, the first FDA-approved COVID-19 drug

On 8 October, 2020, Gilead, the manufacturer of remdesivir, inked an agreement to supply the European Union with its drug in a deal potentially worth more than $1 billion. Two weeks later, on 22 October, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved remdesivir for use against the pandemic coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the United States—the first drug to receive that status.

The fourth and largest controlled study of remdesivir, the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Solidarity trial, showed that remdesivir does not reduce mortality or the time COVID-19 patients take to recover.

Remdesivir Long-Term Side Effects: Potential Health Risks

Biology Insights reported that clinical studies and post-market surveillance have documented cases of acute kidney injury (AKI) associated with the drug. While most AKI cases associated with remdesivir resolve after discontinuation, some patients have required prolonged dialysis or experienced persistent kidney function decline.

Remdesivir may also damage patients’ livers. A study in The Journal of Hepatology documented prolonged cholestatic injury in some patients even after discontinuation, raising concerns about long-term hepatic dysfunction.

Remdesivir may also be linked to certain cardiovascular problems and neurological and cognitive changes.

Video Interview with Dr. Meryl Nass

In the video below, Dr. Meryl Nass, MD said that remdesivir was given an emergency use authorization (EUA) in May 2020, by October 2020, it was licensed by the FDA despite drug trials by other countries and the World Health Organization that showed it did not work and it was not safe. Some critics suspected that it was approved quickly because Dr. Fauci of the NAIAD and the US Army were set to collect royalties because they helped to develop the drug. The approval of remdesivir for children followed a drug trial by its manufacturer, Gilead, that studied 53 babies beginning in June 2020. There was no control group. Over 70% had an adverse reaction, 21% had a serious reaction and 3 of the children died. Because there was no control group, it is unclear if remdesivir benefitted the children because there is nothing to compare them to.

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Three California Hospitals for Using Remdesivir as COVID-19 Treatment Without Informed Consent

Lawsuits were filed against three California health care providers accusing them of using failed Ebola drug Remdesivir on patients without obtaining informed consent, resulting in the wrongful deaths of several patients, according to two attorneys. The landmark lawsuits allege that people died after the hospitals were paid “bounties” to use the toxic combination of food and fluid restriction, remdesivir, mechanical ventilation, and high dose morphine-midazolam respiration-suppressing cocktail to spiral patients down the dark road to death. The lawsuits were filed in Fresno County against Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, and Clovis Medical Center, in addition to the doctors, nurses and hospitals’ administrations.

