by Tyler Durden

If this is a honeypot operation run by the federal government—whether the ATF or another agency—its web developers should refine the website's rough appearance; it looks rushed and clumsily mimics the now-defunct Polymer80 site. Notice how "Glock Switch" product is number one on the list, which tells you all you need to know about intentions here: entrapment.

Data from the Internet Archive website shows a snapshot of the original Polymer80 website from Jan. 2018. Notice the vast differences between the two websites. Plus, Polymer80 - now bankrupted - wasn't in the business of selling switches; in fact, they sold 80% lower for AR platforms and pistols. Also URLs are different...

To the feds who are likely running the honeypot operation—tell your 23-year-old web devs from India to do better.

