By Peggy Hall, The Healthy American

Picture it: A person in a white coat, holding down a terrified, panicked, hysterical screaming infant flailing to break free, not understanding why mommy is just standing there while the abuse is happening (or maybe even mommy is restraining the child while the abuse is taking place and the poison is being injected into the tiny body.

Even if the syringes were filled with nothing but saline, the NEEDLES themselves are traumatizing to the child. The poking and prodding, the VIOLENT ASSAULT to the tiny body occurring all in the name of “science.”

And Trump wants it to continue.

Yessiree Bob.

Trump wants there to be no discussion on 11 childhood vaccines, which he has publicly stated many times are “safe and effective.”

So… if these vaccines are safe and effective, then why is there a special Vaccine Court that exists to handle lawsuits from those damaged (or killed) by these products?

And if these vaccines are safe and effective, then why do the vaccine manufacturers have legal immunity?

I cannot believe how many people are falling for this.

Some “Health Freedom” fighters in fact are applauding Donald Trump’s latest executive order that:

—> PROMOTES childhood vaccines;

—> Promotes the development of NEW childhood vaccines;

—> Promotes TESTING of these vaccines on children;

—> Says for at least 11 vaccines, they should be administered without a second thought, and without “shared clinical decision-making” (in other words, parents you should butt out of making these medical decisions for your children and just listen to what the government says.)

How come I’m the ONLY ONE pointing out these obvious flaws in Trump’s order?

How come others are saying, “Yay! Trump is reducing childhood vaccine recommendations!”

Or: “Yay! Trump says the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine should be given as three separate shots, instead of all at once!”

Or: “Yay! Trump wants to INCREASE the number of shots going into infant’s arms all in the name of Gold Standard Science so we can continue to test poison to see if it will ever be safe!”

Yessiree Bob, that is exactly what Trump’s executive order says.

I break it all down for you here. But don’t watch unless you want to see me launch into a righteous rant.

Now you tell me how why you are in favor of breaking up the MMR into three shots.

What does this even do?

It’s like abusing a child in three separate instances instead of all at once.

The abuse isn’t stopping, it’s just being carried out on separate occasions.

What exactly does Trump’s Executive Order say?

The most immediate change is the creation of three categories of childhood immunization recommendations.

The administration now says vaccines against 11 diseases should be recommended for all children: measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Hib, pneumococcal disease, HPV and chickenpox.

This should be done without discussion, just listen to the doctor, these are safe and proven vaccines that have been around for a long time.

A second group is recommended for certain high-risk groups, including RSV monoclonal antibodies, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal vaccines and dengue.

A third group is placed under “shared clinical decision-making,” including hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rotavirus, meningococcal disease, influenza and COVID-19.

HANG ON, HANG ON…”shared clinical decision making??”

Shouldn’t EVERY decision be the parent’s alone? I don’t care for this language at all…

Yet many in the “health freedom” movement are applauding it.

—»> but wait! It gets WORST (worst is worse than worse…)

And then there’s MMR.

This may be the biggest bait-and-switch of all.

There are no FDA- licensed vaccines currently available separately for measles, mumps and rubella.

That means the development of NEW vaccines to be tested on MORE children and to line the pockets of MERCK and other vaccine manufacturers.

Conclusion: Trump is STILL PROMOTING CHILDHOOD VACCINES. He wants new vaccines, more vaccines and more testing.

Trump also ordered more vaccine research

Jeepers, I’ve been warning you of this for years, and years, and years.

That is the end game folks.

Just keep focusing on safer vaccines.

That’s what Bob Kennedy has been peddling all along.

And Del Bigtree. And Aaron Siri. And others.

Ask yourself: is that really what is needed here? A “safer” version of poison? That’s like promoting a “safer” version of rape. Yes, I said it.

If you’ve been advocating for safer vaccines and more safety testing and “shared decision making” about the shots, then color me shocked.

I thought you were in favor of deciding for yourself and your children exactly which products you would (and wouldn’t) allow to be injected into your bloodstream.

My Assessment

Th EO is nothing but a PR stunt to make it look the Trump Administration is listening and responding to the concerns about these deadly products.

The only action that would make sense is an executive order like this:

“Effective immediately, the government is withdrawing all recommendations for all vaccines for all people. The government recognizes the decision to take a vaccination is one that remains personal and individual.”

Further I would like to see an executive order continue to state:

“Due to the inherent dangers of vaccines, all manufacturing, distribution, sale and marketing of these products is halted immediately and all FDA approvals have been rescinded.”

And until that happens, folks, I ain’t applaudin’ nuthin.’

P.S. Didja know this?

Karim Mikhail — Acting Director, FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). Mikhail joined FDA in 2025 and is the current acting CBER director.

That means Mikhail is the guy in ultimately in charge of deciding which products get FDA approval and licensing.

Well, looky here:

Mikhail spent more than 20 years at Merck & Co. According to an SEC filing from his later employer, Amarin, he held senior Merck positions including global commercial leader for Merck’s lipid franchise, chief marketing officer for Europe/Middle East/Africa, and COO for emerging markets.

Yup, nuttin’ to see here folks.

Just another revolving door of special interests between the government and the vaccine manufacturers.

And some thought Trump and Bob were on their side.

Question: Why do you want to trust the government anyway?

continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne at an event.