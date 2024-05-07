By Zowe

What if I told you the reason healthcare workers were mandated to get COVID-19 vaccines was based on money, not health? If I told you the concept of no jab, no job in the cult is not new. Would that surprise you? The first wave of healthcare workers refusing to be vaccinated did not happen in 2021 when COVID-19 injections became available. It actually began way back in 2013 over mandatory flu vaccines for staff. CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) has a mandatory flu vaccination policy for healthcare workers using a Value Based Purchasing incentive program (VBP) which has been running for a decade now. If healthcare institutions want to keep getting maximum Medicare reimbursement, they better make sure all their staff get vaccinated.

The mandatory flu vaccine policy was hidden inside what I like to call the Un-Affordable Care Act. More commonly known as Obamacare, which established the VBP. Each fiscal year, alphabet agencies can rejoice with the bonuses they have awarded their friends for achieving high VBP scores. The scoring system controls policies and behavior by awarding points for certain quality markers. How did we end up with such an easily manipulable system you might wonder? Ultimately the trail ends, as it usually does, with CMS and CDC at the helm.

The CDC has a long history of recommending influenza vaccines for health care workers that began in 1984. According to Dr Meryl Nass, one man at the CDC is responsible for making flu vaccinations mandatory and tied to financial incentives. Dr. Ahmed Faruque even won an award for doing it. One of the CDC’s core functions is hosting and maintaining public health monitoring databases. The National Health Care Safety Network (NHSN) is their database for tracking healthcare associated infections. Dr Faruque made sure staff vaccination rate was a quality measure required to be reported to NHSN. If healthcare facilities fail to report to this database, or scores fall too low, Medicare reduces payments on all claims for the entire financial year. Losing that much revenue would bankrupt any cult institution. Any place that participates in the Medicare program is controlled under this policy.

Going as far back as 2010, the AMA’s Journal of Ethics argues that being a member of their cult, means you have a duty to give up your bodily autonomy for the greater good of public health. They openly admit flu vaccinations don’t work to achieve “herd immunity” anyway, they are for personal risk protection purposes. Studies sponsored by the AMA, show staff must be incentivized or coerced into taking vaccines to reach their targets of 90% or higher. Although I heard the number 80% thrown around a lot in the industry. AMA’s questionable “ethics” go so far as to site a case dating back to 1905 as the legal precedent for mandating vaccinations for staff during a health emergency. Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised when a decade down the road, AMA and friends are enacting policies based on their stated (and debatable) ethics.

CULT STAFF MAKE THE WORST PATIENTS

Official statistics show cult staff are not big on getting flu shots with a compliance rate consistently below 50% according to the NIH. Staff are the first ones to notice themselves and their co-workers getting sick every time they accept a flu shot. Just like I witnessed. No matter what incentives the cult tried, healthcare workers just would not get vaccinated anywhere near CMS and CDC’s target rates.

Some cult staff have been on the front lines, annually asserting their bodily autonomy by declining flu shots for a decade. Nurses banded together to fight unfair rules that compromised their medical freedom. The line in the sand for them was bodily autonomy. However, most of them still had to comply with wearing masks in public areas. Arguably masking is still negatively impacting their health and compromising their bodily autonomy. Further, it is a way of publicly shaming them and making it obvious to others which staff members did not comply.

EXPERIMENTAL THEN AND NOW

Are these non-compliant cult staff aware of the fact flu vaccines have always been experimental? Dr Mark Geier says flu vaccines cannot possibly be tested properly because they change every year. All other vaccines require long term safety trials but not flu vaccines. It would be impossible to complete years of safety trials for an ever changing formula.

Whatever this new COVID shot was, it had skipped safety trials and been rushed to market. It was a new and unproven technology, that sounded like genetic engineering. Causing many staff to question vaccines that hadn’t before. Skipping safety trials and rushing things can be dangerous under any conditions. Simply declaring something safe does not make it safe. Cult staff understand that, even if the general public does not. Being cautious might seem like common sense but it was not tolerated in the cult.

