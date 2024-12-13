by Tyler Durden

The odds on Farage have shortened to 5/2, while new Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch is second favourite with odds of 3/1.

And for the first time, Nigel Farage now heads the betting to become next Prime Minister.https://t.co/8K5c9IoM2i https://t.co/JVHbQnPoq8 pic.twitter.com/IhRMhLqPJo — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) December 10, 2024

The odds on Farage have shortened following a Find Out Now poll found that Reform UK has 24 per cent electorate support, only two-points behind the Tories and one-point ahead of Labour.

Since coming to government, far left Labour’s popularity has nosedived in the wake of a raft of broken campaign promises and downright horrendous policies including imprisoning people for social media posts.

Farage has also just received a massive injection of investment from billionaire property developer, Nick Candy, who vowed to “raise Reform more money than any political party in the UK has ever raised.”

“Nigel will be the next PM,” Candy added, urging “I wouldn’t be doing this if I wasn’t 100 per cent certain of that.”

Reform UK is building a winning team to change British politics forever. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/nOa7BIup05 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 10, 2024

Several former Conservative Party MPs have also recently defected to Reform.

I welcome former Conservative MP Aidan Burley to Reform UK at our Christmas lunch today.



Death by a thousand defections. pic.twitter.com/mJRjFFMKnM — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 10, 2024

Reform revived a sizeable chunk of votes, over four million, in the UK general election in July but only secured five parliamentary seats owing to the first past the post system.

One in seven people voted Reform, yet the party ended up with 67 fewer seats than the Liberal Democrats, who received around two percent fewer votes.

In recent days, there have also been rumours that Elon Musk is interested in boosting Reform UK with a gargantuan cash injection.

Musk has denied the rumours but got people talking again when he replied to the above tweet by Farage:

The first step is the English County Council elections on May 1st 2025. Britain Needs Reform. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 10, 2024

Candy has also claimed that he and Musk are “messaging” each other about Reform UK and Farage, with Candy noting “If Elon wants to give it… then of course Reform would be very interested in that.”

Farage himself commented “Elon Musk is very supportive of what Reform is trying to do, supportive of me personally. And we’ve got the connections with him, and Nick’s got good connections with him as well.”

“He’s giving us political support,” Farage continued, clarifying that “We have, at this stage, neither solicited or been offered donations,” given that it is illegal for non-UK citizens to donate to MPs.

Musk has repeatedly criticised British Prime Minister Kier Starmer for going “full Stalin” and arresting and even jailing people for posting memes.

