by Gemma O’Doherty

The golden rule of thumb when establishing who is controlled opposition in this matrix of misinformation is whether they are allowed to trend on Twitter or anywhere on social media. If the controllers want you to know about something, they will push it hard online and make it go fake viral: therefore we can conclude that the Epstein files, the Burke drama and the Charlie/Candace charade for example are psyops because they are given stratospheric boosting by the algorithm which makes normie/beginner trufers think ‘everyone believes them so should I’. They haven’t worked out yet that they are nothing more than actors on the Zionist stage, either under intense MK Ultra brainwashing like the Burkes or captured by blackmail like Charlie and Candace.

Fuentes is another obvious candidate: the poster boy for the white boys whose role is to get young men so worked up and resentful about the state of the world, they’re even more demoralised and broken after watching his foul-mouthed rants. Fuentes pretends to be Catholic to suck in the many young men returning to the Church but that’s just another twist in the deception. If anything, he’s driving them away from the Catholic lifestyle. His contempt for young women simply reinforces the idea in his groyper fans that settling down, having children and being committed to rebuilding morality in society is a waste of time and that the homo lifestyle might be more rewarding. Now where have we heard this before? Remember left and right are just two wings of the same big-beaked bird.

Remember the January 6th comedy in Washington when Fuentes led his dimwitted fans to the slaughter telling them ‘to break down the barriers’, ‘disregard the police’ and ‘storm the Capitol building’ during a 20-minute entrapment operation?

Funny how he was never arrested or charged for this brazen act of incitement when those who followed his orders were punished.

His ‘America First’ outfit is an obvious honeypot drawing in impressionable young men to register for events and data harvesting their details to pass on to his higher-ups by demanding their full legal names, emails linked to their ID and payment in advance only by physical cheque. In Ireland, we have seen similar fake ‘far right’ operations like the Irish Inquiry ‘Mise Eire Festival’ which requires pre-booking in order to collate data on attendees. As with any of the grifter operations, the likes of Fuentes or Irish Inquiry wouldn’t have a chance of getting a venue to hold their functions, if they were genuine. The cops are hardly going to facilitate events like these or give a licence to sell alcohol to opponents of the State - and if these outfits were legit or serious, there would be no alcohol available in the first place. It’s another way of compromising people and finding out more about them.

The final nail in the coffin of this psyop was this week’s nauseating ‘debate’ with deep state asset extraordinaire Piers Morganstein in which Fuentes propped up the ludicrous claim that at least six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

As Morgan reaches a lot of normie goy , it was an opportunity for Fuentes to drive home the lies about the gas chambers but instead he spewed out the official narrative with a straight face. The cover for this is that it was his usual sarcasm and he was only kidding. But there’s no sign of that during the ‘interview’, and if there was, Morgan’s dumbed-down viewers wouldn’t have been able to discern it. Do we need more proof that he is a shill for the Jews? Piers wouldn’t entertain any other type of guest.

Fuentes’ role is to maintain the dead-end white versus black narrative among his young audience which is the Bolsheviks’ weapon of choice: divide and conquer and make the real enemy invisible. A lot more people are seeing through this tactic now and understanding that the viral storylines thrown at them almost daily are nothing more than movie scripts to create further frustration, division and despair. Almost all of what social media rams down your throats is staged and scripted to socially engineer the masses. If you don’t get it yet, it might be time for a new alarm clock.

