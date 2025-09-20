by The Truth Contract and DCMC

Nic Hulscher, an epidemiologist and McCullough Foundation Fellow, brings a beacon of clarity to the complex world of public health. With a Bachelor of Science from Oakland University’s Honors College (2020) and a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology from the University of Michigan (2024), Nic has emerged as a relentless truth-seeker.

Since 2023, he has co-authored 17 groundbreaking scientific studies, including lead roles in works like Autopsy Findings in Cases of Fatal COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis and Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. His research illuminates the hidden impacts of mRNA technology, particularly on fertility and broader health, empowering individuals to question and act. Nic’s dedication resonates with The Truth Contract’s ethos, grounded in peer-reviewed evidence, he invites us to unite, challenge the status quo, and reclaim agency over our well-being.

What evidence links mRNA vaccines to declining sperm and egg viability?

How has mRNA technology accelerated global fertility challenges since 2020?

What broader health risks, beyond reproduction, are emerging from mRNA interventions?

Could genomic integration of mRNA be a game-changer in understanding vaccine harms?

Are there practical steps individuals can take to mitigate mRNA-related health impacts?

Why might batch variability in mRNA vaccines explain differing health outcomes?

What does the future hold for humanity if these trends continue unchecked?

00:00 - 03:58

Setting the Stage: Exploring Fertility’s Decline

Nic Hulscher joins David Carter to kick off a compelling dive into the SpermEggGeddon project, unveiling a global decline in sperm and egg health. They highlight peer-reviewed evidence linking mRNA vaccines to this crisis, setting a tone of urgency and hope. With 70% of the world exposed to these interventions, the conversation sparks a call to action, grounded in science, it invites listeners to explore how collective awareness can drive change. Watch to uncover the stakes for future generations.

What steps can we take together to protect our reproductive health? Share your thoughts below, we’re stronger united.

03:58 - 12:01

mRNA’s Fertility Fallout: The Hard Data

This segment unpacks startling research, including a 15-20% drop in sperm motility post-mRNA vaccination and a 60% loss of rat ovarian follicles. Nic’s insights, backed by studies from Israel and the Czech Republic, reveal a fertility crisis accelerated since 2020. With empathy, he connects these findings to collapsing birth rates, urging us to face this man-made challenge head-on. Tune in to grasp the science and join the movement for solutions.

How do these findings make you feel about the future? Let’s support each other in the comments.

12:01 - 19:08

Beyond Fertility: A Toxic Soup of Risks

Nic and David broaden the lens, exploring how mRNA fits into a “toxic soup” of 5G, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals impacting health. They discuss cancer, myocarditis, and EMF concerns, emphasizing actionable lifestyle shifts like clean diets and grounding. This unifying discussion empowers listeners to reclaim control, blending boldness with practical hope. Dive deeper by watching, your choices matter.

What toxic exposure worries you most? Share your plan to reduce it, we can inspire each other.

19:08 - 27:31

Brain Drain and Batch Mysteries

The conversation turns to mRNA’s neurological toll, with evidence of cognitive decline and spike protein in cerebral arteries. Nic addresses batch variability, hot lots causing severe harm versus duds, raising questions of design or defect. This courageous exploration invites us to question manufacturing transparency, fostering a community of informed advocates. Watch to connect the dots.

Have you noticed cognitive changes in yourself or others? Let’s discuss and learn together.

27:31 - 39:22

The Iceberg Ahead: Long-Term Carnage

Nic warns of an unfolding health crisis, with 77% excess infant mortality linked to mRNA exposure, hinting at transgenerational risks. This bold yet empathetic segment projects a challenging future, urging immediate action to halt these interventions. It’s a clarion call to unite and demand accountability, tune in to fuel your resolve.

How can we push governments to act on this? Add your voice below to build our momentum.

