Docked into an external display, the NexPhone can dual-boot into Windows, turning your phone into a pocket-sized desktop PC

By Monica J. White

After a decade of false starts across the industry, Nex Computer revisits the idea of replacing your laptop with a smartphone. By combining Android, Linux, and Windows in one device, the NexPhone may have made the vision a reality.

For years, technologists have floated a simple, elegant idea: what if your mobile phone could become your computer whenever you needed it? Imagine it being your desktop PC at home, a laptop replacement when you travel, and a phone for everything in between.

This idea is the driving force behind the NexPhone, a newly announced smartphone from Nex Computer that aims to combine phone and PC into a single device. It does this by shifting roles depending on context: it runs Android as a daily smartphone, can launch a full Linux (Debian) environment on demand, and can even dual-boot into Windows when needed.

NexPhone running its three modes: Android for daily phone use, Linux for desktop tools, and Windows for full PC workflows

This isn’t a sudden pivot, though; the NexPhone is the culmination of a pursuit that started more than a decade ago. The announcement is intriguing, to say the least. Is this idea still just an ambitious experiment? Or is it the most practical iteration of “phone as your computer” yet? We think it’s the latter.

Back in 2012, the concept of a phone that could dock into larger screens and become a full computer was a compelling one – but it was a little ahead of its time. Mobile chips struggled under sustained workloads, display standards were fragmented, and running desktop-grade software on a phone felt more like a workaround than an organic solution.

Fourteen years later, the pieces have finally fallen into place, according to Nex Computer founder Emre Kosmaz. “A few things converged that simply weren’t ‘ready’ a decade ago,” he says, mentioning factors including performance-per-watt, modern mobile chipset capabilities, and improved USB-C display and I/O standards.

Technological advancements aside, there was a cultural factor at play, too. The way people work today has shifted: remote workflows, cloud documents, and solutions to make our many devices feel aligned are mainstream.

The gap between vision and reality has been filled by the NexDock. Over six generations, Nex Computer shipped laptop-style shells that let smartphones power a full keyboard, screen, and trackpad. This quietly proved there was real demand for such a product.

The NexPhone takes that lesson a step further. “The biggest advantage is continuity,” says Kosmaz. “One device, one set of apps and files – no syncing dance.” A Chromebook may be convenient, but it’s still a separate computer. The NexPhone’s purpose is to collapse that distinction entirely. But despite its capabilities, Kosmaz and Nex Computer acknowledge that the NexPhone isn’t a solution for everyone, and will fall short for some.

With a NexPhone, you can dock your device to your home setup and pick your work up where you left off

Sustained heavy workloads like long video renders or large code compiles remain better suited to traditional laptops and desktops with more thermal headroom. Some niche professional software and peripherals are also simply easier to manage in a conventional desktop ecosystem. “Being honest about that is important,” says Kosmaz. “There are still workflows where a traditional laptop is the better fit.”

At the same time, this gap is narrower than it once was. For work that’s already browser-based, communication-heavy, or built around cloud tools, the NexPhone can cover a surprising amount of daily computing. As mobile chipsets continue to rapidly improve, according to Kosmaz, “the gap keeps shrinking.”

The NexPhone may be a poor fit for some – particularly users who rely on high-end, always-on desktop setups. But for many others, it’s an appealing prospect: one always-connected device, fewer devices and upgrades, less clutter, and less electronic waste.

The NexPhone won’t replace every laptop, but it may finally bring the concept into the mainstream, and make it feel normal rather than novel. The device is priced at US$549, with a $199 refundable deposit to reserve a unit ahead of its Q3 2026 launch.

