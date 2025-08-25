By AG Staff

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom is moving ahead with a controversial plan to redraw his state’s congressional maps by overriding the state’s non-partisan redistricting commission to counter redistricting moves by Republican lawmakers in Texas.

Newsom has launched a $100 million campaign that is backed by Planned Parenthood, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the California Teachers Association (CTA) and the California Federation of Labor Unions and a handful of billionaire donors.

Lawmakers in California approved the redistricting plan on Thursday, labeling it “Democracy’s Best Bet.”

However, serious concerns remain as to whether Newsom’s plan can survive legal scrutiny for a number of reasons.





In 2010, a decisive percentage of California voters (62-38) passed Prop 20 which took redistricting out of the hands of politicians and created an independent citizens commission in the state constitution.

Constitutional attorney Mark Meuser says Newsom’s redistricting plan would violate California’s constitution by holding hearings on a bill less than 30 days after introduction and by drawing maps without authority.

Meuser also says Newsom’s plan runs afoul of the state constitution by drawing maps contrary to its requirements and by drawing mid-decade maps, which are prohibited.

Meuser further claims that Newsom will need to change the law that requires 131 days notice for special elections on constitutional amendments.

Newsom’s actions appear to put the will of billionaire donors and politically connected special interest groups ahead of the will of the people of California who voted to amend their state’s constitution to make redistricting less susceptible to political mischief.

Under these conditions, Newsom’s determination to save “democracy” appears to mean doing whatever it takes to claw back Democratic control of Congress.

Even if that means ignoring or undermining the will of millions of residents of California.

