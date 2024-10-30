by Ethan Huff

In a long-awaited ruling, the New York State Supreme Court is reinstating all public employees in New York City who were fired from their jobs for not getting "vaccinated" against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Since the court determined that "being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting COVID-19," the reinstated employees will also receive backpay for all that time lost.

A few months before all this, NYC Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed that his administration would not be rehiring any of the roughly 1,700 employees who were canned over their vaccination status.

The original vaccine mandate that spurred all this was implemented by former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. It affected hundreds of police officers and firefighters, many of whom lost their careers. Adams picked up where de Blasio left off, though he allowed special exemptions for athletes and performers.

Both FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro and FDNY-Uniformed Fire Officers Association President Lt. James McCarthy have come forward to condemn Adams for his vaccine mandate hypocrisy and to petition the city to offer vaccine exemptions to all New Yorkers regardless of their career.

"We're here to say that we support the revocation of the vaccine mandate that the mayor announced on Thursday," McCarthy said.

"We think that it should be extended as well. We support the revocation of the mandate for the athletes and performers that work in New York City. We think that the people that work for New York City should also have the mandate relocated for them."

Ansbro also commented that if the vaccine mandate is going to be lifted for some people as Adams did, then he needs to lift it for everyone in order for things to be fair.

"If you're going to follow the science, science is going to tell you there isn't any danger right now, and putting hundreds of firefighters, police officers and other emergency workers out of work is not in the best interest of the city," he said. "It's not safe."

(Related: Be sure to check out our earlier report detailing what the NY Supreme Court did by persecuting and firing every government employee who refused to get jabbed for COVID during the "pandemic.")

Nobody should be forced to get jabbed

The internet erupted in celebration following the news with many social media users saying things like "it's about time."

"They should also get interest on that money!" someone wrote about all the terminated unvaccinated employees who are now being reinstated with backpay.

"Our military should have been first to be reinstated with backpay and an apology," wrote another."

Others pointed out that the shots were approved through "emergency" authorization which was bunk to begin with.

"Not nearly enough testing on them was done," one said. "We are seeing some big problems from getting the jab."

Another person expressed hope that perhaps this will also end up spilling over into the issue of vaccine injuries as governments recognize that people who are vaccine-injured need help to overcome their health problems.

"The feds should follow suit on this as well. Our military has been decimated with the Biden decision to try and force our soldiers into this position. These are the most fit people in this country who are risking their lives for our protection. The Administration is well aware that the Covid shot does not prevent anyone from contracting it, as many in the administration have caught it on more than one occasion."

"Now, when do we start holding the perpetrators of this crime accountable?" asked another.

