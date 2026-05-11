by Matt Agorist

The political class in New York has just mandated a digital panopticon inside your living room, slipping draconian provisions into the Fiscal Year 2027 State Budget. Stripped of the political spin, the state has cemented what Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration enthusiastically brands as "first-in-the-nation" safety requirements, legally ordering manufacturers to install surveillance software on private 3D printers. It is a calculated move to monitor the private activities of peaceful individuals under the guise of public safety.

The state is attempting to sell this massive overreach to the public as a heroic crusade against the phantom menace of “ghost guns.” According to Hochul’s official press releases, untraceable 3D-printed firearms are the fastest-growing threat to public safety and demand immediate legislative intervention. The political establishment believes this manufactured panic grants them the moral authority to require a digital permission slip just to operate a machine sitting on a workbench in your own home.

From a liberty perspective, this is an unprecedented escalation of the surveillance state and a direct assault on both the First and Second Amendments. The budget provisions explicitly demand mandatory censorware, forcing companies to embed print-blocking Digital Rights Management into their hardware. Your printer will now be expected to actively scan your files in real time, shutting down entirely if a state-mandated algorithm decides your plastic geometry looks too dangerous.

The assault doesn’t stop at hardware, as the state is actively criminalizing code itself. Part C of the budget threatens Class E felony charges for the mere possession or sharing of 3D-printable files capable of producing a firearm component, effectively treating digital data as contraband. As the Electronic Frontier Foundation has highlighted, this means a journalist, a researcher, or a hobbyist sharing a CAD file could be kidnapped and caged by armed agents simply for transmitting information.

This blatant criminalization of knowledge operates on the technological farce that geometry scanners actually work. An algorithm has no inherent ability to distinguish between a custom bracket, a piece of plumbing, and a gun component. The state is legally mandating a broken, overreaching system that will inevitably brick legitimate projects and log innocent users’ data in a centralized dragnet.

This entire framework is nothing more than the violent initiation of force against peaceful people. Sharing a digital file or modifying a piece of plastic on a privately owned machine inherently lacks a victim. Yet, the State of New York is eagerly threatening to deploy armed police to enforce these victimless crimes, an authoritarian tactic we expose daily at The Free Thought Project.

This is not some abstract, dystopian warning; the state of New York is already demonstrating its eagerness to destroy peaceful lives over the basic exercise of self-ownership. One only needs to look at the tragic persecution of Dexter Taylor to understand the grim reality of these mandates. Taylor, a peaceful Brooklyn man, was violently raided by heavily armed NYPD and ATF agents, dragged through a biased legal system, and ultimately sentenced to ten years in a cage simply for the victimless act of building his own firearms at home. As we have heavily documented at The Free Thought Project, the same state apparatus that routinely turns violent predators loose onto the streets threw the book at a man who harmed absolutely no one.

By criminalizing the mere possession of digital files and forcing 3D printers to act as in-home informants, Hochul’s administration is setting the stage to create a million more Dexter Taylors overnight. They are weaponizing the legal code to ensure that anyone with a laptop, an internet connection, and a desire for self-reliance can be instantly transformed into a violent felon in the eyes of the state. When the government decrees that the transmission of mathematical geometry is equivalent to criminal contraband, every hobbyist, engineer, and privacy advocate becomes a target for the exact same authoritarian violence that stole a decade of Taylor’s life.

When the state attempts to construct a digital cage around your private life, the only moral response is counter-economics and decentralized technological resistance. You do not owe the government compliance with your own subjugation. The immediate practical solution is to abandon proprietary, closed-source printers that bow to these mandates and instead rely entirely on open-source firmware like Marlin or Klipper.

Open-source machines maintained by the community cannot be forced to push over-the-air surveillance updates to your hardware, keeping your workshop completely off the grid. To combat the criminalization of code, individuals must pivot to decentralized, encrypted networks like Tor or localized mesh networks to share and host CAD files. Code is nothing more than speech and data, and it cannot be contained or censored by a desperate political class if it is never centralized in the first place.

Achieving true independence from these mandates also requires severing the financial ties that allow the state to track your hardware purchases. If you are buying parts or supporting open-source developers, you must abandon the fiat system that happily hands your transaction history over to regulators. Relying on privacy-centric tools and private ecosystems like Zano or Dash is the only way to effectively shield your financial footprint and starve the surveillance apparatus of the data it needs to function.

Continue reading…

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.