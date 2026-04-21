Shauni Kerkhoff at J6 Protest, video screenshot

by Jimmy Dore

Journalist Steve Baker explains that he was recently fired from The Blaze because a major law firm was threatening to sue the media outlet. He is now independent. He showed new video footage of January 6 (J6) pipe bomb suspect Shauni Kerkhoff and the gait analysis. He said that 5 days after The Blaze published his story naming Kerkhoff, the FBI began their investigation of Brian Cole, a black man who is reported to be autistic. Shauni Kerkhoff was a Capitol Police officer at the time of the riots on January 6, 2021, the day after she allegedly planted the pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC buildings near the Capitol. She was filmed shooting at protesters with a non-lethal weapon on J6. She testified that she fired paint balls at a J6 protester.

If the American public is shown that the government orchestrated the J6 riots, it could lead to necessary reform.

Note: Jimmy Dore and Steve Baker compared former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the legal problems that plagued Trump after January 6, 2021, but it seems they may have been speaking about his son as Jair Bolsonaro, 71, who was the President of Brazil from 2019 – 2023, is serving a 27-year prison term under house arrest. His eldest son, Flavio Bolsonaro, is running for president of Brazil.

Jair Bolsonaro is a conservative right-wing populist who opposed COVID lockdowns, same-sex marriage, abortion, affirmative action, drug decriminalization, and secularism. He is now serving a 27-year sentence for an attempted coup d’état in 2022 and other dubious charges. Due to health issues, he is currently serving his sentence at home.

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