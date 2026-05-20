The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
9m

Hydrogen is the most superior fuel that exists.

And my technology is superior to rocket engines as well as aircraft engines.

In fact... my technology has the most advanced propulsion system in the world bar none.

And it works in space.

Unbeatable.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-hypersonic-age

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