Etienne Note: Another example of why "government" is the worst way to organize society #Voluntaryism for the win!

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new peer‑reviewed study titled, The frequently impaired health of leaders of nuclear weapon states: an analysis of 51 deceased leaders, has revealed a chilling truth: 45% of past leaders of nuclear‑armed nations since the dawn of the atomic age had health conditions that could impair judgment — some while holding sole authority to launch nuclear weapons.

The study analyzed the biographies of 51 deceased leaders from the U.S., Russia/Soviet Union, China, UK, France, India, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea:

Key Findings

Prevalence of impairment: Almost half (45%) had serious health conditions while in power.

Death in office: 17% died from chronic illness while still leading, often after years of declining capacity. On average, these leaders had 3.9 health conditions each — with Mao Zedong having 10 . 62% had cardiovascular disease (heart attack or stroke). Many had multi‑infarct dementia, severe depression, personality disorders, substance abuse problems , or cognitive decline.

Health‑related departures: Of the leaders who left office alive, 38% had health problems likely influencing their exit. This group averaged 2.9 conditions each , from severe mood disorders and partial deafness to early Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Direct impairment during crises: Examples include Khrushchev’s volatile mental state during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Nixon being too intoxicated to participate in a nuclear alert decision during a Middle East crisis.

Sole authority risk: In countries like the U.S., Russia, and North Korea, a single leader can order a nuclear strike — with no parliamentary approval required.

In some nuclear‑armed states, a single individual can authorize a launch — no checks, no second opinions. The fate of millions, even billions, has at times rested in the hands of leaders in physical decline, cognitive deterioration, or deep psychological distress.

Based on the previous few years, one can only imagine how many current leaders of nuclear powers may also be governing with serious impairments.

These impairments can distort judgment and increase the likelihood of high‑risk or escalatory decisions — a factor that may help explain some of the destructive conflicts we see today.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Continue reading...

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.