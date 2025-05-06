by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The study titled, Rates of Successful Conceptions According to COVID-19 Vaccination Status: Data from the Czech Republic, was just uploaded to the Preprints.org preprint server:

Methods

To investigate whether COVID-19 vaccination before conception affects fertility, measured by successful conceptions (SCs) — pregnancies resulting in live births.

Population: ~1.3 million women aged 18–39 in the Czech Republic.

Study Period: January 2021 – December 2023.

Vaccination Coverage: ~70% of women vaccinated by end of 2021 (mostly Pfizer/Comirnaty and Moderna).

SC Calculation: Births per 1,000 women, comparing those vaccinated before conception vs. unvaccinated.

Key Findings

Women vaccinated before conception had consistently lower SC rates than unvaccinated women.

SCs for vaccinated women were disproportionately low relative to their share of the total population: Example: In June 2021, 39% of women were vaccinated, but they accounted for only 7% of SCs.

Throughout 2022, SC rates in unvaccinated women were about 1.5× higher than in vaccinated women. In other words, successful conceptions for vaccinated women were ~33% lower compared to unvaccinated women in 2022.

The total fertility rate in the Czech Republic declined during the study period (from 1.83 in 2021 to 1.45 in 2023 - 21% decrease).

These concerning observations are not surprising based on the most up-to-date evidence:

Among women vaccinated prior to conception, persistent Spike protein production and the presence of long-lasting—or potentially reverse-transcribed—vaccine mRNA in reproductive organs likely impair successful conception rates.

Thorp et al identified serious safety signals for 37 adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women. CDC/FDA safety signal thresholds were breached for miscarriage, stillbirth, premature infant death, fetal cardiac arrest, neonatal respiratory distress, fetal malformations, and many more:

Moreover, a recent study confirmed that intramuscular mRNA injections cross the placenta within one hour, accumulate in fetal organs, are translated into Spike protein, and persist in fetal tissues after birth.

As global fertility rates collapse — with over 75% of countries (155 out of 204) projected to fall below replacement level by 2050 — the widespread administration of fertility-reducing mRNA injections across all age groups is a grave mistake:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content…

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.