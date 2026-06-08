The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
2h

My husband has Alzheimer’s and I would never do this to him. It’s cruel. Keeping her alive to experiment on her.

I’d like to follow this story and see what happens later. How long she goes on and what her quality of life is like. Is she still in a hospital bed? Or did she go home?

I can’t imagine giving hubs 5 grams of magic mushrooms. And we both have done them before. I’ve even microdosed. I don’t like it.

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