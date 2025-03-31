By Lance D Johnson, newstarge

The Sentencing Council for England and Wales introduces guidelines favoring leniency for non-white, non-Christian, and non-male offenders.

• Critics argue the guidelines enshrine identity politics into the legal system, creating a two-tier justice system.

• Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood opposes the changes, but her stance is met with skepticism due to Labour’s history of supporting similar policies.

• The guidelines emphasize pre-sentence reports, which will disproportionately benefit minority groups.

• The move has sparked outrage, with accusations of anti-white, anti-Christian bias and a betrayal of equality before the law.

A two-tier justice system in the making

The Sentencing Council for England and Wales has unveiled new guidelines that institutionalize racial and gender bias in the UK’s legal system. Effective April 1, 2025, the guidelines prioritize pre-sentence reports, which are expected to lead to more lenient sentences for non-white, non-Christian, and non-male offenders. This shift, critics argue, effectively creates a two-tier justice system, where white males face harsher penalties while others benefit from systemic leniency.

The guidelines, rooted in identity politics, have drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum. Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has publicly expressed her displeasure, but her opposition is viewed with skepticism given the Labour government’s historical support for similar policies. The revised guidelines are based on the 2017 Lammy Review, which examined racial disparities in the criminal justice system. However, critics argue that the new rules go beyond addressing disparities, instead embedding bias into the legal framework.

The Sentencing Council’s guidelines place significant emphasis on pre-sentence reports (PSRs), which are intended to provide courts with a deeper understanding of an offender’s background. According to the Council, these reports are particularly valuable for “certain cohorts” who face “disparities in sentencing outcomes” or “disadvantages within the criminal justice system.” While this may sound reasonable on the surface, critics argue that the guidelines are a thinly veiled attempt to institutionalize preferential treatment for specific groups.

Frank Haviland, a vocal critic of the changes, writes, “The anti-white, anti-male takeover of Britain is all but complete.” Haviland’s sentiment reflects a growing concern that the guidelines will disproportionately punish white males while offering leniency to others. The Council’s statement that courts should refer to the Equal Treatment Bench Book to “ensure fair treatment and avoid disparity of outcomes” has been met with derision. Critics argue that the guidelines themselves introduce bias, rendering the concept of “fair treatment” a hollow promise.

Political hypocrisy and public backlash

The Labour government’s response to the guidelines has been less than convincing. While Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has publicly opposed the changes, her stance is undermined by the fact that the guidelines align with policies Labour has long championed. Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick of the Conservative Party has condemned the guidelines as “anti-white,” “anti-Christian,” and “an inversion of the rule of law.” However, Jenrick’s criticism is tempered by the fact that the guidelines were drafted under the previous Conservative government.

The irony of the situation is not lost on observers. By enshrining bias into the legal system, the government risks alienating a significant portion of the population. Reform UK, a rising political force, is poised to capitalize on the backlash, with some predicting the party could surge to 30% in opinion polls. The guidelines also raise troubling questions about the future of justice in the UK. If playing the victim becomes a prerequisite for leniency, what does that mean for the principle of equality before the law?

The implications of the new guidelines extend beyond the courtroom. By privileging certain groups, the legal system risks undermining public trust and social cohesion. The guidelines also come at a time when the UK’s prison system is under immense strain. With overcrowding and a shortage of cells, the push for community orders over custodial sentences may be driven more by necessity than ideology. However, critics argue that the guidelines go too far, effectively creating a criminal amnesty for non-white males.

As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: the principle of equality before the law is under threat. Lady Justice, long depicted as blindfolded to ensure impartiality, now appears to be peeking out from under her blindfold, favoring some while punishing others. In a society increasingly divided along racial and gender lines, the new sentencing guidelines risk deepening those divisions.

